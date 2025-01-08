The door was opened about 7:30 p.m. “suddenly and without warning,” McGuirk said.

The opening of the overwing exit door caused an emergency slide to deploy aboard JetBlue flight 161 from Boston to San Juan, the airline said in a statement.

“The flight was eventually swapped to another aircraft and has since landed in San Juan. We greatly appreciate our customers’ understanding as we worked to address this situation, ” the airline said.