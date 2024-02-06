All sections
WorldJanuary 7, 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seek judge's approval of divorce settlement

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Actor Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Actor Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce and are asking a judge to finalize their breakup.

Lopez filed documents Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court that show the former couple settled their divorce through mediation in September, about a month after she filed for divorce.

While most of the financial details of their split were not publicly filed, neither star will pay the other spousal support. Lopez will drop Affleck from her legal name once the divorce is finalized.

The superstar couple married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, although the couple said in court filings that they separated in April 2023.

After meeting, falling in love and getting engaged in the early 2000s — and starring together in 2003’s infamous “Gigli” and 2004’s “Jersey Girl” — the couple parted ways, blaming in part the pressure of the public eye.

But to the delight of many and perhaps the skepticism of others, they reunited two decades later and married.

Records filed Monday show the pair resolved the financial aspects of their divorce through mediation and without long-drawn-out proceedings in court.

The couple have no children together. Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children, in 2018. Lopez has been married four times and has twins with singer Marc Anthony.

The settlement documents were first reported by celebrity website TMZ.

