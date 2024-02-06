LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce and are asking a judge to finalize their breakup.

Lopez filed documents Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court that show the former couple settled their divorce through mediation in September, about a month after she filed for divorce.

While most of the financial details of their split were not publicly filed, neither star will pay the other spousal support. Lopez will drop Affleck from her legal name once the divorce is finalized.

The superstar couple married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, although the couple said in court filings that they separated in April 2023.