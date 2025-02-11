JD Vance rails against 'excessive regulation' of AI at Paris summit

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Tuesday warned global leaders and tech industry executives that “excessive regulation” in the artificial intelligence industry will kill the rapidly growing industry just as it’s taking off.

Vance, making his first major policy speech since becoming vice president last month, said the Trump administration will “ensure that AI systems developed in America are free from ideological bias,” and that the United States would “never restrict our citizens’ right to free speech.”

He also said the Trump administration is troubled that some foreign governments are considering “tightening the screws” on U.S. tech companies with international footprints.

“Now, at this moment, we face the extraordinary prospect of a new industrial revolution, one on par with the invention of the steam engine,″ Vance said. ’’But it will never come to pass. If overregulation deters innovators from taking the risks necessary to advance the ball.″

Vance's address challenged Europe’s regulatory approach to artificial intelligence and its moderation of content on Big Tech platforms, underscoring divergence between the United States and its allies on AI governance.

With the global public both excited and worried about the power of AI, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that, “AI needs the confidence of the people and has to be safe.''

She mentioned EU guidelines intended to standardize how the bloc's AI Act is applied across the 27-nation bloc. “At the same time, I know that we have to make it easier and we have to cut red tape and we will,” she added.

Von der Leyen announced that the so-called “InvestAI” initiative reached a total of 200 billion euros in investments in Europe, including a new fund of 20 billion euros for AI gigafactories.

The summit has drawn world leaders, top tech executives, and policymakers to debate AI’s impact on security, economics, and governance.

A three-way race for AI dominance

The differences were openly displayed at the summit: Europe seeks to regulate and invest, China expands access through state-backed tech giants, and the U.S., under President Donald Trump, champions a hands-off approach.

Among the high-profile attendees is Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing, special envoy of Xi Jinping, reflecting Beijing’s interest in shaping global AI standards.

Vance has been an outspoken critic of European content moderation policies. He has suggested the U.S. should reconsider its NATO commitments if European governments impose restrictions on Elon Musk’s social media platform, X. His Paris visit is also expected to include candid discussions on Ukraine, AI’s role in global power shifts, and U.S.-China tensions.

How to regulate AI?

Concerns over AI’s potential dangers have loomed over the summit, particularly as nations grapple with how to regulate a technology that is increasingly entwined with defense and warfare.