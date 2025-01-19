DETROIT (AP) — Jayden Daniels and the nothing-to-lose Washington Commanders sent the top-seeded Detroit Lions to a stunningly swift playoff exit.

Daniels threw for two touchdowns and fellow rookie Mike Sainristil had two interceptions, dazzling performances that helped Washington beat Detroit 45-31 on Saturday night to reach the NFC championship game for the first time since winning the franchise's third Super Bowl 33 years ago.

“It’s a surreal moment,” Daniels said.

The sixth-seeded Commanders (14-5) were nearly double-digit underdogs against the Super Bowl-favorite Lions (15-3) and overcame doubts as they did all season with a new quarterback, coach and general manager.

“I always believed that we could achieve more than people give us credit for,” Daniels said.

Detroit, the NFC's top team for the first time with a franchise-record 15 wins, doomed its chances of living up to expectations by turning the ball over five times.

“This isn’t the time to talk about what a great year we had and all the wins,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said. “We’re here to get to the show and we fell short. That hurts.”

Sainristil, who won a national title at Michigan last season, picked off his second pass on a trick play with receiver Jameson Williams throwing into coverage off a reverse in the fourth quarter.

“Mike is somebody that he’s hard to fool,” Commanders coach Dan Quinn said.

Quan Martin returned a pick 40 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter to put Washington ahead 24-14.

Jared Goff threw three picks and lost a fumble, turning it over three times in the ill-fated first half. He finished 23 of 40 for 313 yards with a touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta that gave the Lions their last lead midway through the second quarter.

Daniels finished with 299 yards passing and 51 yards rushing, and — just as important — didn't turn the ball over.

“He has a different poise," Quinn said. “He’s a rare competitor.”

Daniels became the second rookie quarterback to knock off a top-seeded team, joining Joe Flacco, who led Baltimore past Tennessee on Jan. 10, 2009.

“Nothing surprises me with him,” said receiver Terry McLaurin, who turned a short pass from Daniels into a 58-yard touchdown.

Quinn led Washington to its first playoff win in 19 years last week. The Commanders rallied past Tampa Bay for their sixth comeback win and fifth straight on the final play from scrimmage in regulation or overtime.

The Commanders, who converted 3 of 4 fourth downs, didn't let Detroit keep it that close.

“Give them credit,” Campbell said. “They earned that game and we didn’t.”

Washington outscored Detroit 28-14 in the second quarter — the highest-scoring quarter in NFL playoff history — to take a 31-21 lead at halftime.