WorldSeptember 30, 2024
Japan's likely next leader says he will call an election for Oct. 27 once he takes office
TOKYO (AP) — Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan’s governing party, said on Monday he plans to call a parliamentary election on Oct. 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister on Tuesday.
AP News, Associated Press
Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan's governing party, the Liberal Democratic Party speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 to announce that he plans to call a parliamentary election on Oct. 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister. (Kyodo News via AP)
Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan's governing party, the Liberal Democratic Party speaks during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo Monday, Sept. 30, 2024 to announce that he plans to call a parliamentary election on Oct. 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister. (Kyodo News via AP)
Shigeru Ishiba, center, waves as he is elected as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the party's leadership election, in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
Shigeru Ishiba, center, waves as he is elected as leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party after the party's leadership election, in Tokyo Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

TOKYO (AP) — Shigeru Ishiba, the head of Japan’s governing party, said on Monday he plans to call a parliamentary election on Oct. 27 after he is formally elected as prime minister on Tuesday.

Ishiba was elected party leader to succeed outgoing leader Fumio Kishida in a party vote Friday. Ishiba is assured to be elected as next prime minister because the Liberal Democratic Party and its ruling coalition controls parliament.

Ishiba has said he will hold an election as soon as possible to seek the public's mandate for his policies.

Kishida bowed out of the race to pave the way for a fresh leader to shake off the party's damaging scandals that dogged popularity of his government.

