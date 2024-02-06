WASHINGTON (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba didn't skimp on the legwork as he prepared for his first meeting with President Donald Trump.

He huddled this week with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, two executives Trump recently hosted at the White House. He sought advice from his immediate predecessor, Fumio Kishida.

Ishiba even called on the widow of Shinzo Abe, the Japanese prime minister with whom Trump bonded over rounds of golf during his first term.

“It will be our first face-to-face talks, so I would like to focus on building a personal relationship of trust between the two of us,” Ishiba told reporters before heading to Washington for his White House visit, taking place Friday.

It's a tall order for Ishiba to replicate the president's relationship with Abe, who resigned as prime minister in 2020 and was assassinated by a gunman as he delivered a campaign speech in 2022. Nevertheless, Ishiba is making it a priority to connect with Trump.

Ishiba, who took office in October, will be just the second world leader to visit the White House during Trump's new term. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week was the first hosted by Trump.

Ishiba arrived Thursday evening for his roughly 24-hour visit to Washington. He's expected to spend a little more than two hours with Trump for a working lunch and a joint news conference before making the return trip to Tokyo.

Still, making the whirlwind journey is essential for Ishiba as he looks to ensure that the U.S. and Japan stay on solid footing with the return of Trump and his “America First” worldview. Both countries have been challenged by China's growing economic and military assertiveness in the Pacific and concerns about a nuclear-armed North Korea.

Trump in the talks intends to discuss joint training exercises, Japanese investment in the U.S. economy, improving cyber security capabilities, increasing space cooperation, and promoting joint business opportunities to develop critical technologies, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, Trump administration officials said.

Ishiba, for his part, will look to remind Trump — who has proposed tariffs on both friends and foes in an effort to boost American manufacturing — about the long-running U.S.-Japan alliance. Japanese companies employ nearly 1 million Americans and have held the top spot for cumulative foreign direct investment into the U.S. over the last five years.

But the U.S. had a more than $68 billion trade deficit with Japan in 2024. Trump “pays a lot of attention" to the trade deficit as an indication of the “economic fairness and strength of the relationship,” said a senior administration official who briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the White House.

Another sensitive issue Ishiba is prepared to address is Japan's Nippon Steel's efforts to win approval for a $14.1 billion acquisition of the Pittsburgh-headquartered U.S. Steel. President Joe Biden before leaving office last month blocked the deal, citing national security concern. Trump in December said he was “totally against the once great and powerful U.S. Steel being bought by a foreign company.”

Ishiba isn't necessarily planning on bringing up the deal but has prepped to make a fulsome case for Nippon if Trump raises it, according to a Japanese government official who insisted on anonymity to discuss the leader's private deliberations.

Nippon and U.S. Steel have filed a lawsuit aimed at overturning the blocking of the deal. And Nippon has stepped up its public push, arguing the “transaction is in line with President Trump’s focus” on manufacturing and “contributes to President Trump’s goals promoting U.S. investment, creating U.S. jobs, and strengthening U.S. manufacturing.”