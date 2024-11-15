All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
SportsNovember 15, 2024

Jake Paul, Mike Tyson set for fight between influencer-turned-boxer and retired giant of the sport

Jake Paul faces boxing legend Mike Tyson in Texas. The 58-year-old Tyson returns to the ring for an eight-round bout, streamed on Netflix. Co-main event features Taylor vs. Serrano rematch.

SCHUYLER DIXON, Associated Press
Promoter Nakisa Bidarian, center, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, steps in the way of Mike Tyson, left, after Tyson slapped Jake Paul during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Promoter Nakisa Bidarian, center, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, steps in the way of Mike Tyson, left, after Tyson slapped Jake Paul during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mike Tyson, left, slaps Jake Paul during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mike Tyson, left, slaps Jake Paul during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake Paul reacts after being slapped by Mike Tyson during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Jake Paul reacts after being slapped by Mike Tyson during a weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mike Tyson steps on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight bout against Jake Paul, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Mike Tyson steps on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight bout against Jake Paul, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake Paul steps on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Jake Paul steps on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight bout against Mike Tyson, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serranon pose during a weigh-in ahead of their undisputed super lightweight title bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serranon pose during a weigh-in ahead of their undisputed super lightweight title bout, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Tyson is set for his first sanctioned fight since 2005 as the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion takes on much younger YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Texas.

The eight-round bout Friday night at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys will be streamed on Netflix, which has more than 280 million subscribers globally.

Texas regulators sanctioned the bout with limited rounds at just two minutes per round. Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul also will use heavier gloves, which in theory limits the power of punches.

Tyson retired with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts after losing to Kevin McBride 19 years ago. Paul debuted as a pro boxer about four years ago and is 10-1 with seven knockouts fighting mostly mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but had to be postponed when Tyson was treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tyson said his entertaining exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. with no fans during the pandemic in 2020 made him believe he could fight for real again. He grew agitated with the hype as fight week progressed, slapping Paul to cut short the final faceoff at the weigh-in Thursday night.

According to reports, Paul is getting $40 million to $20 million for Tyson. Paul mentioned his number during a news conference promoting the fight in the summer. Tyson has a history of legal and financial troubles but has said he isn't fighting Paul for the money.

The co-main event is for the undisputed women's super lightweight championship as Ireland's Katie Taylor takes on Amanda Serrano of Puerto Rico.

It's a rematch of a disputed split decision won by Taylor in a slugfest at sold-out Madison Square Garden two years ago. Taylor and Serrano were the first women to headline a boxing event at the storied venue.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Advertisement
Related
SportsNov. 16
Cardinal Ritter ends Cape Central’s season, coasts to C5D1 t...
SportsNov. 15
Jackson senior swimmer earns honorable mention in final race
SportsNov. 15
Chiefs K Harrison Butker has meniscus surgery in left, non-k...
SportsNov. 15
Dahlin scores in overtime as the Sabres beat the Blues 4-3

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Evansville downs SEMO women’s 70-55
SportsNov. 15
Evansville downs SEMO women’s 70-55
Jackson swimmer reaches Class 2 finals, local schools prep for Class 1
SportsNov. 15
Jackson swimmer reaches Class 2 finals, local schools prep for Class 1
Getting back on track: SEMO football preview vs Western Illinois
SportsNov. 15
Getting back on track: SEMO football preview vs Western Illinois
Chiefs-Bills matchup features coaches with long-lasting bond of mutual respect
SportsNov. 15
Chiefs-Bills matchup features coaches with long-lasting bond of mutual respect
Western Illinois aims to emulate SEMO's success in pivotal matchup
SportsNov. 15
Western Illinois aims to emulate SEMO's success in pivotal matchup
‘He’s Mr. Consistent’: SEMO point guard BJ Ward’s leap to early superstardom
SportsNov. 14
‘He’s Mr. Consistent’: SEMO point guard BJ Ward’s leap to early superstardom
No. 23 South Carolina looking for 4th straight SEC win when it faces No. 24 Missouri on Saturday
SportsNov. 14
No. 23 South Carolina looking for 4th straight SEC win when it faces No. 24 Missouri on Saturday
Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference honors
SportsNov. 14
Jackson, Scott City, St. Vincent take home all-conference honors
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy