ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mike Tyson is set for his first sanctioned fight since 2005 as the 58-year-old former heavyweight champion takes on much younger YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in Texas.

The eight-round bout Friday night at the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys will be streamed on Netflix, which has more than 280 million subscribers globally.

Texas regulators sanctioned the bout with limited rounds at just two minutes per round. Tyson and the 27-year-old Paul also will use heavier gloves, which in theory limits the power of punches.

Tyson retired with a 50-6 record and 44 knockouts after losing to Kevin McBride 19 years ago. Paul debuted as a pro boxer about four years ago and is 10-1 with seven knockouts fighting mostly mixed martial artists and journeymen boxers.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20 but had to be postponed when Tyson was treated for a stomach ulcer after falling ill on a flight.