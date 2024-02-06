All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 27, 2025

Jake Knapp shoots a 59 at the Cognizant Classic, 15th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp joined the PGA Tour's sub-60 club on Thursday.

TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
Jake Knapp, of the United States, watches his shot on the first tee during the first round of the Mexico Open golf tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Jake Knapp, of the United States, watches his shot on the first tee during the first round of the Mexico Open golf tournament in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Jake Knapp hits on the second tee of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Jake Knapp hits on the second tee of the South Course at Torrey Pines during the third round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)ASSOCIATED PRESS

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Jake Knapp joined the PGA Tour's sub-60 club on Thursday.

Knapp — the No. 99 player in golf's current world rankings — shot a bogey-free 59 in the opening round of the Cognizant Classic at PGA National, the 15th time that someone has broken 60 in a PGA Tour event.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Knapp finished one shot off the tour scoring record of 58, done by Jim Furyk in the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship. Knapp became the 14th player to shoot a sub-60 round; it has been done 15 times, with Furyk the one who has carded such a round twice.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 27
Israel's army admits failures on Oct. 7. Its probe of the at...
WorldFeb. 27
UK's Starmer will meet with Trump as Europe's leaders worry ...
WorldFeb. 27
Trump's ending of 90% of USAID foreign aid contracts slams p...
WorldFeb. 27
What to know about the Tate brothers, social media influence...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Imprisoned Kurdish leader urges PKK to disarm and disband as part of peace effort with Turkey
WorldFeb. 27
Imprisoned Kurdish leader urges PKK to disarm and disband as part of peace effort with Turkey
The Latest: Trump administration sets the stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs
WorldFeb. 27
The Latest: Trump administration sets the stage for large-scale federal worker layoffs
Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China
WorldFeb. 27
Trump plans tariffs on Mexico and Canada for March 4, while doubling existing 10% tariffs on China
Dozens reportedly injured after explosions rock a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders in Congo
WorldFeb. 27
Dozens reportedly injured after explosions rock a meeting of M23 rebel group leaders in Congo
USAID workers will be given 15 minutes to clear their workspaces as the agency gets dismantled
WorldFeb. 27
USAID workers will be given 15 minutes to clear their workspaces as the agency gets dismantled
France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals; says it's in talks
WorldFeb. 27
France joining the U.S. in seeking access to Ukraine's minerals; says it's in talks
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old
WorldFeb. 27
Actor Gene Hackman, prolific Oscar winner, found dead at home at 95 years old
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
WorldFeb. 27
Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife and dog found dead in their New Mexico home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy