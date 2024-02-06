All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 25, 2024

Jackpot for Mega Millions surges past $1B after no numbers match on Christmas Eve drawing

Hang onto those stocking-stuffer lottery tickets.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - A Mega Millions logo is displayed on a vending machine at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
FILE - A Mega Millions logo is displayed on a vending machine at the Hoosier Lottery booth at the Indiana State Fair, Aug. 3, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Hang onto those stocking-stuffer lottery tickets.

The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $1 billion after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Christmas Eve. That means the estimated jackpot for Friday's drawing is $1.15 billion, potentially the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

“We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday’s drawing as holiday gifts, and what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a $1.15 billion jackpot,” Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium said in a Wednesday statement.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350, while the odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24, according to lottery officials.

Tickets for the game are sold in 45 states, along with Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Mega Millions tickets are $2 a piece. Half of the proceeds from the sale of each ticket remains in the state where the ticket was sold. Drawings are held at 11 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesdays and Fridays.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate the holidays – whether Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, the Winter Solstice, or any other way people choose to celebrate the season – than by helping fulfill the dreams that come with a prize like this and prizes that will be won at all levels of the game," Johnston said.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 25
China and Japan agree to talks on security issues as they se...
WorldDec. 25
Israel and Hamas accuse each other of complicating ceasefire...
WorldDec. 25
Desi Bouterse, a dictator convicted of murder who twice rule...
WorldDec. 25
Fate of Trump's Cabinet picks unclear as Republicans prepare...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Pilgrims traverse Vatican Holy Door as Christmas marks the start of the 2025 Holy Year
WorldDec. 25
Pilgrims traverse Vatican Holy Door as Christmas marks the start of the 2025 Holy Year
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank
WorldDec. 25
Why Palestinian forces are cracking down on Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank
Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day
WorldDec. 25
Russia targets Ukrainian energy infrastructure on Christmas Day
Kazakhstan says at least 28 survived in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash. Over 30 are likely dead
WorldDec. 25
Kazakhstan says at least 28 survived in Azerbaijan Airlines' plane crash. Over 30 are likely dead
An Israeli soldier who died 417 days after his Oct. 7 wounds has become a symbol of sacrifice
WorldDec. 25
An Israeli soldier who died 417 days after his Oct. 7 wounds has become a symbol of sacrifice
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly lower, with most world markets closed for Christmas
WorldDec. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly lower, with most world markets closed for Christmas
US census data shows how Middle Eastern and Hispanic residents differ in racial identity
WorldDec. 25
US census data shows how Middle Eastern and Hispanic residents differ in racial identity
King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message
WorldDec. 25
King Charles III is set to focus on healthcare workers in his traditional Christmas message
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy