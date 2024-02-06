Back when the Lakers were putting on shows as good as anything coming out of Hollywood, the coolest guy in the building might've been courtside.

Even across the country, everyone noticed Jack Nicholson.

“Growing up, the guy I looked at was Jack Nicholson,” Spike Lee said. “When I was sitting in the blue seats at the Garden, I said, ‘Hopefully one day I can sit courtside like my guy Jack Nicholson.’”

Lee eventually made it to the front row to watch his beloved Knicks. And this weekend, he and Nicholson will together make it to basketball's Hall of Fame.

Along with fellow actor and entertainer Billy Crystal and businessman Alan Horwitz, they will be added to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's James F. Goldstein SuperFan Gallery on Sunday, a few hours before this year’s class is enshrined in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Named for Goldstein, one of the NBA’s most familiar non-playing faces who attends some 100 games a year, the gallery recognizes fans for their knowledge and passion of basketball, along with their reputation within the basketball community and their appreciation for the history of the sport. Besides Goldstein, the gallery established in 2018 includes Penny Marshall and Raptors fan Nav Bhatia.

Celebrities are just fans with better seats

They are more famous than most, but at heart are just like the customers sitting way up in the cheap seats.

“I merely represent all devoted fans of the game we love,” said Crystal, a longtime Clippers ticket holder whose love of the team dates back to when they still played in San Diego.

Besides, for the most die-hard of fans, it's never about where they sit. It's just about being in the building when their team needs them most.

For Lee, that was May 8, 1970. Then 13 years old, he missed his father's concert performance after receiving an offer to attend Game 7 of the NBA Finals. He wasn't sitting close, but still had a great view to see Willis Reed walk on to the court with his injured leg that had forced him to miss Game 6 against the Lakers and had his availability in doubt for the decider.

“I’ve been to World Series, World Cup, Super Bowls and Olympics,” Lee said. “That’s the loudest noise I’ve ever heard in my life.”

Billy Crystal has had it ‘rough’ in LA as a Clippers fan

The Knicks won that title and added another in 1973, though have only gotten close a couple times since Lee became a ticket holder after they drafted Patrick Ewing with the No. 1 pick in 1985. Horwitz's Philadelphia 76ers are also still stuck in a lengthy drought, though still nothing quite like the Clippers, still waiting for their first chance to deliver for Crystal.

“He’s been suffering, too,” Lee said. “What makes it worse, he’s in L.A. and he’s all the years with the Clippers when the Lakers had Magic and Shaq and Kobe. Oh man, that was really rough.”

Nicholson was on the right side of the Los Angeles rivalry after becoming a Lakers ticket holder in the 1970s. The three-time Academy Award-winning actor would adjust his shooting schedules and personal meetings so he could be seated in his sunglasses next to the visiting bench at big Lakers games.