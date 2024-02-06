All sections
WorldNovember 11, 2024

Jack Del Rio leaving Wisconsin's staff after arrest on charge of operating vehicle while intoxicated

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio was arrested by Madison police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and will step down from his role on

STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
CORRECTS TO DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND NOT HEAD COACH AS ORIGINALLY SENT - FILE - Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio during an NFL football game, Nov. 5, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
CORRECTS TO DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND NOT HEAD COACH AS ORIGINALLY SENT - FILE - Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio during an NFL football game, Nov. 5, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former NFL head coach Jack Del Rio was arrested by Madison police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated and will step down from his role on Wisconsin’s coaching staff, coach Luke Fickell announced Monday.

Del Rio, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, had joined Wisconsin’s staff in August as a senior adviser to Fickell.

Madison police said Del Rio was arrested early Friday for a first-offense OWI after a vehicle hit a stop sign and broke a fence before resting in a yard. Police said Del Rio was walking away from the area and showed signs of impairment when they arrived at 12:35 a.m.

“He’s going to move forward and he’s going to resign and move on," Fickell said. “It’s a tough situation. Decisions that all of us have to be able to take full responsibility for. So that’s what Jack will do, and we’ll continue to move forward.”

The 61-year-old Del Rio came to Wisconsin after spending the last four years as the Washington Commanders’ defensive coordinator. He was fired 12 games into the 2023 season.

Del Rio had a 93-94 record in a 12-year NFL head coaching career that included stints with the Jaguars (2003-11) and Raiders (2015-17). He played linebacker in the NFL from 1985-95 after a stellar college career at Southern California.

Wisconsin (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) has lost its last two games heading into Saturday's home matchup with No. 1 Oregon (10-0, 7-0, No. 1 CFP).

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

