It's a girl! Swedish royals announce birth of daughter

STOCKHOLM (AP) — It's a girl!

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter.

The young princess, whose name and photograph have not been released, was born Friday in Stockholm. The royals said the baby weighs 3,645 grams (8 lbs) and is 49 centimeters (19 inches) long.

Her father, Prince Carl Philip, is the son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fourth in the line of succession. He married Sofia Hellqvist in June 2015. Their daughter joins her brothers, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.