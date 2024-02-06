All sections
WorldFebruary 8, 2025

It's a girl! Swedish royals announce birth of daughter

STOCKHOLM (AP) — It's a girl!

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia arrive for a gala dinner hosted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)
FILE - Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia arrive for a gala dinner hosted by Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia at the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, Monday, May 6, 2024. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix via AP, File)

Sweden’s Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia announced the birth of their fourth child, a daughter.

The young princess, whose name and photograph have not been released, was born Friday in Stockholm. The royals said the baby weighs 3,645 grams (8 lbs) and is 49 centimeters (19 inches) long.

Her father, Prince Carl Philip, is the son of Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and fourth in the line of succession. He married Sofia Hellqvist in June 2015. Their daughter joins her brothers, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the government congratulated the family in a statement.

"We wish the family all the best,” Kristersson said.

The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power.

The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden and the monarchy enjoys widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

