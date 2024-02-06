ROME (AP) — Italian designer Alberta Ferretti announced on Tuesday she is stepping down as creative director of the eponymous brand she founded more than 40 years ago.

“On Sept. 17th, you attended my last fashion show,” Ferretti wrote in a letter sent out by email.

“Yes, it’s time for me to make room for a new chapter for my brand, a new narrative. It was a difficult, complicated, but a very thoughtful choice,” she added.

Ferretti, 74, said the brand will continue to bear her name and she will announce her successor soon.