All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 21, 2025

Israel's top general resigns, citing failure to prevent Hamas attack that ignited war in Gaza

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

AP News, Associated Press
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian youth sifts through the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian youth sifts through the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian stands beside a torched car in the aftermath of an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Palestinian stands beside a trick that was torched in an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)
A Palestinian stands beside a trick that was torched in an attack by Israeli settlers in the West Bank village of Jinsafut, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)ASSOCIATED PRESS

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Israel’s top general has resigned, citing the security failures that allowed Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi is the most prominent Israeli official to resign over the attack.

He announced his resignation Tuesday, just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Israel launched a large military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday that the Palestinian Health Ministry said had killed at least six people and wounded 35.

Israel announced a “significant and broad military operation” against Palestinian militants in the city. Jenin has seen repeated Israeli incursions and gunbattles with militants in recent years, even before Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack ignited the war in Gaza.

The latest operation came just days into a fragile ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza that is supposed to last for six weeks and see 33 militant-held hostages released in return for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Three hostages and 90 prisoners were released on Sunday, when it took effect.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek an independent state encompassing all three territories.

The ceasefire does not apply to the West Bank, which has seen a surge of violence since the start of the war. Israeli troops have carried out near-daily raids that often ignite gunbattles.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

There has also been a rise in attacks on Palestinians by Jewish extremists — including a rampage in two Palestinian villages overnight Monday — as well as Palestinian attacks on Israelis.

Hamas condemned the Israeli operation in Jenin, calling on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank to step up their own attacks.

The smaller and more radical Islamic Jihad militant group also condemned the operation, saying it reflected Israel's “failure to achieve its goals in Gaza." It said it was also a “desperate attempt” by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to save his governing coalition.

Netanyahu has faced criticism from his far-right allies over the ceasefire, which required Israeli troops to pull back from populated areas in Gaza and envisions the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including militants convicted of involvement in deadly attacks on Israelis.

The ceasefire has already seen Hamas return to the streets, showing that it remains in firm control of the territory despite 15 months of war that killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread devastation.

One of his erstwhile partners, Itamar Ben-Gvir, quit the government the day the ceasefire went into effect, weakening the coalition but still leaving Netanyahu with a parliamentary majority. Another, far-right leader, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has threatened to bolt if Israel does not resume the war after the first phase of the ceasefire ends in six weeks.

The war began when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel from Gaza, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. More than 90 captives are still being held in Gaza, around a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel's military campaign has killed over 47,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to local health authorities, who say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities but do not say how many of the dead were fighters.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 21
The Latest: Trump seeks to reshape American institutions wit...
WorldJan. 21
Teen dancers descend on Massachusetts to compete in the 'Ame...
WorldJan. 21
Palestinians confront a landscape of destruction in Gaza's '...
WorldJan. 21
Same-sex marriages will soon become legal in Thailand after ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Middle East latest: 2 killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, Palestinians say
WorldJan. 21
Middle East latest: 2 killed in an Israeli strike in the West Bank, Palestinians say
Sequel to Prince Harry's feud with British tabloids begins in high-stakes trial
WorldJan. 21
Sequel to Prince Harry's feud with British tabloids begins in high-stakes trial
Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey kills at least 10 people, injures 32
WorldJan. 21
Fire in a hotel at a ski resort in northwestern Turkey kills at least 10 people, injures 32
Taliban announce the release of two Americans held in Afghanistan in a prisoner exchange
WorldJan. 21
Taliban announce the release of two Americans held in Afghanistan in a prisoner exchange
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Starlight Ball
WorldJan. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Starlight Ball
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Commander in Chief Ball
WorldJan. 21
PHOTO COLLECTION: Trump Inauguration Commander in Chief Ball
Panama, familiar with US intervention, bristles at Trump's comments on canal
WorldJan. 21
Panama, familiar with US intervention, bristles at Trump's comments on canal
Deep South braces for a rare winter storm threatening heavy snow, sleet and ice
WorldJan. 21
Deep South braces for a rare winter storm threatening heavy snow, sleet and ice
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy