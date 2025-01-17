All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 17, 2025

Israel's security cabinet convenes to approve deal to release hostages and pause the 15-month war

JERUSALEM, Israel (AP) — Israel’s security cabinet convened Friday to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war.

SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press
An Israeli soldier sits on a tank at the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
An Israeli soldier sits on a tank at the border with Gaza in southern Israel on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police disperse demonstrators who are blocking a road during a protest against the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Jerusalem on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Police disperse demonstrators who are blocking a road during a protest against the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Jerusalem on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners carry the bodies of six Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, wrapped with Islamic Jihad flags, during their funeral in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Mourners carry the bodies of six Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, wrapped with Islamic Jihad flags, during their funeral in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mourners wait outside the morgue for the funeral of six Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Mourners wait outside the morgue for the funeral of six Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke rises behind destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments as seen inside the Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Smoke rises behind destroyed buildings by Israeli bombardments as seen inside the Gaza Strip from southern Israel, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
From center right, Younes 6, Isra' 10, Ala, 7 and Asma' 12, in green, cry while taking the last look at the body of their father Ahmad Ararawi, 37, wrapped with Islamic Jihad flag, during the funeral of six Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
From center right, Younes 6, Isra' 10, Ala, 7 and Asma' 12, in green, cry while taking the last look at the body of their father Ahmad Ararawi, 37, wrapped with Islamic Jihad flag, during the funeral of six Palestinians who were killed during an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Residents inspect the location of the Israeli airstrike that killed six Palestinians on Wednesday, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Residents inspect the location of the Israeli airstrike that killed six Palestinians on Wednesday, in the West Bank refugee camp of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Activists representing families of Israelis who were killed during the war in Gaza block a road during a protest against the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Jerusalem on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Activists representing families of Israelis who were killed during the war in Gaza block a road during a protest against the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Jerusalem on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Children collect water from a truck at a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Children collect water from a truck at a tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Thursday Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People stand by coffins lining a street and covered with Israeli flags that are meant to symbolize the price Israel will pay for agreeing to a ceasefire with Hamas in a demonstration against the deal staged by a group representing families of Israelis killed during the war in Gaza, in Jerusalem on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
People stand by coffins lining a street and covered with Israeli flags that are meant to symbolize the price Israel will pay for agreeing to a ceasefire with Hamas in a demonstration against the deal staged by a group representing families of Israelis killed during the war in Gaza, in Jerusalem on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the ceasefire announcement as they take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Relatives and friends of people killed and abducted by Hamas and taken into Gaza, react to the ceasefire announcement as they take part in a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians celebrate the imminent announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)
Palestinians celebrate the imminent announcement of a ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, central Gaza Strip, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025.(AP Photo/(AP Photo/Mariam Dagga)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERUSALEM, Israel (AP) — Israel’s security cabinet convened Friday to decide whether to approve a deal that would release dozens of hostages held by militants in Gaza and pause the 15-month-war.

If the cabinet approves, the deal will then go to the government for final sign-off before the ceasefire goes into effect.

U.S. President Joe Biden and key mediator Qatar announced the deal on Wednesday, which is aimed at releasing scores of hostages held in Gaza and winding down the war that has destabilized the Middle East and sparked worldwide protests.

Friday's meeting comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said earlier there were last minute snags in finalizing the agreement. Israel had delayed a security cabinet vote Thursday, blaming the dispute with Hamas for holding up approval. However, a pre-dawn statement appeared to clear the way for the deal to be voted on by the security cabinet.

Netanyahu said he had instructed a special task force to prepare to receive the hostages returning from Gaza, and that their families were informed the deal had been reached. The Prime Minister’s office said that if a deal is passed, the ceasefire could start Sunday with the first hostages released.

Under the deal, 33 of some 100 hostages who remain in Gaza are set to be released over the next six weeks in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Israeli forces will pull back from many areas, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians would be able to return to what’s left of their homes, and there would be a surge of humanitarian assistance.

The remainder of the hostages, including male soldiers, are to be released in a second — and much more difficult — phase that will be negotiated during the first.

Hamas has said it will not release the remaining captives without a lasting ceasefire and a full Israeli withdrawal, while Israel has vowed to keep fighting until it dismantles the group and to maintain open-ended security control over the territory.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Longer-term questions about postwar Gaza remain, including who will rule the territory or oversee the daunting task of reconstruction.

The agreement has drawn fierce resistance from Netanyahu’s far-right coalition partners, which the Israeli prime minister depends on to remain in power. On Thursday, Israel’s hard-line national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened to quit the government if Israel approved the ceasefire. On Friday, Ben-Gvir wrote on X “if the ‘deal’ passes, we will leave the government with a heavy heart”.

Ben-Gvir’s resignation would not bring down the government or derail the ceasefire deal, but the move would destabilize the government at a delicate moment and could lead to its collapse if Ben-Gvir were joined by other key Netanyahu allies.

Meanwhile, the fighting continues in Gaza, with Israeli strikes killing at least 72 people on Thursday. In previous conflicts, both sides have stepped up military operations in the final hours before ceasefires as a way to project strength.

Hamas triggered the war with its Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border attack into Israel that killed some 1,200 people and took 250 others hostage.

Israel responded with a devastating offensive that has killed over 46,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not distinguish between civilians and militants but say women and children make up more than half of those killed.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 17
3 lawyers for the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Nava...
WorldJan. 17
Australian Open in pictures: A collection of AP photos from ...
WorldJan. 17
Kamala Harris made history as vice president. The rest didn'...
WorldJan. 17
Mysterious airstrip appears on a Yemeni island as Houthi reb...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
How Trump's political and business interests will intersect in the White House
WorldJan. 17
How Trump's political and business interests will intersect in the White House
Border app that became 'a salvation' for migrants to legally enter the US may end
WorldJan. 17
Border app that became 'a salvation' for migrants to legally enter the US may end
AP PHOTOS: Scrawled on walls of Assad's prisons, graffiti express fears, loves of tormented Syrians
WorldJan. 17
AP PHOTOS: Scrawled on walls of Assad's prisons, graffiti express fears, loves of tormented Syrians
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldJan. 17
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Third Round
WorldJan. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos Australian Open Tennis Third Round
Stock market today: Asian shares slip as China says economy hit 5% growth target in '24
WorldJan. 17
Stock market today: Asian shares slip as China says economy hit 5% growth target in '24
China's population falls for a third straight year, posing challenges for its government and economy
WorldJan. 17
China's population falls for a third straight year, posing challenges for its government and economy
AP PHOTOS: Papua's noken bag, the knotted legacy of resilience and identity
WorldJan. 17
AP PHOTOS: Papua's noken bag, the knotted legacy of resilience and identity
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy