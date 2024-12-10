TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised defiantly on Tuesday to knock down corruption allegations against him as he began testifying in his long-running trial, becoming the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant.

The testimony is another low point for Israel’s longest-serving leader, who also faces an international arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Israel’s war in Gaza.

In his opening testimony in a packed Tel Aviv courtroom, Netanyahu argued that he was a dedicated leader and a defender of Israel’s interests, swatting away the charges against him as a “drop in the sea” compared to the challenges he has faced protecting his country.

But the charges have torn open divisions in Israel and complicated Netanyahu's legacy, which has also been tainted by the war in Gaza and the growing international isolation Israel faces because of it.

Speaking freely and appearing at ease, Netanyahu said he could balance appearing at his trial with his duties as prime minister at a time when Israel is still fighting a war in Gaza and contending with the fall of Bashar Assad in neighboring Syria.

“I waited eight years for this moment, to say the truth,” Netanyahu said, standing at a podium, with his son Avner and several members of his Likud party seated on the courtroom benches. He said his testimony would “poke holes in the absurd accusations."

Netanyahu will answer during his court appearances to charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes in three separate cases.

He is accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of cigars and champagne from a billionaire Hollywood producer in exchange for assistance with personal and business interests. He is also accused of promoting advantageous regulations for media moguls in exchange for favorable coverage of himself and his family.

Netanyahu, 75, denies wrongdoing, saying the charges are a witch hunt orchestrated by a hostile media and a biased legal system out to topple his lengthy rule. His testimony caps years of scandals that have swirled around him and his family, who have gained a reputation as enjoying a lavish lifestyle at taxpayers' expense.

Netanyahu's testimony is taking place in an underground, fortified courtroom for security reasons. Outside the courthouse, dozens of protesters gathered, both supporters of Netanyahu and his opponents. A banner draped outside read “Crime Minister” as each side chanted slogans. Some families of hostages held in Gaza also demonstrated.

At the start of his testimony, a judge told Netanyahu he had the same privileges as other witnesses and could sit or stand as he chose.

Netanyahu told his version of events and shared personal details about his life that he might hope would shape the judges’ perception of him. He said at the start of his career in public service he would lose sleep over media coverage but learned it had no meaningful bearing — in contrast to the prosecution’s attempts to paint him as image-obsessed.