WorldDecember 17, 2024

Israel's Netanyahu tours buffer zone inside Syria

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister

AP News, Associated Press
Israeli soldiers stand on an armoured vehicle after crossing the security fence along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Israeli soldiers stand on an armoured vehicle after crossing the security fence along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Stoyan Nenov/Pool Photo via AP)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. (Stoyan Nenov/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli soldiers stand next to armoured vehicles after crossing the security fence, near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Israeli soldiers stand next to armoured vehicles after crossing the security fence, near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli soldiers clean along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Israeli soldiers clean along the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli Air Force Black Hawk helicopter flies over Mount Hermon near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, viewed from the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
An Israeli Air Force Black Hawk helicopter flies over Mount Hermon near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, viewed from the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli Air Force Black Hawk helicopter flies over Mount Hermon, near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, viewed from the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
An Israeli Air Force Black Hawk helicopter flies over Mount Hermon, near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, viewed from the town of Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Smoke rises from a controlled explosion inside the buffer zone near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Smoke rises from a controlled explosion inside the buffer zone near the so-called Alpha Line that separates the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights from Syria, in Majdal Shams, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered Syrian territory on Tuesday during a security tour of the buffer zone seized by Israel in the days since the fall of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

It was apparently the first time a sitting Israeli leader entered Syrian territory. Israel seized a swath of southern Syria along the border with the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, calling it a buffer zone, in the days after Assad was ousted by rebels.

Israel still controls the Golan Heights that it captured from Syria during the 1967 Mideast war and later annexed — a move not recognized by most of the international community.

Netanyau and Defense Minister Israel Katz visited the snow-dusted summit of Mount Hermon, the highest peak in the area, which is located inside Syrian territory.

Katz added that Israel will maintain a presence in the Syrian buffer zone “for as long as is required” and had instructed the Israeli military to quickly establish a presence including fortifications, in anticipation of what could be an extended stay in the area.

“The summit of the Hermon is the eyes of the state of Israel to identify our enemies who are nearby and far away,” Katz said.

Israeli forces were moving to control a roughly 400-square-kilometer (155-square-mile) demilitarized buffer zone in Syrian territory. The buffer zone between Syria and the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights was created by the U.N. after the 1973 Mideast war. A U.N. force of about 1,100 troops has patrolled the area since then.

Mount Hermon is divided between the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights, Lebanon, and Syria. Only the United States recognizes Israel’s control of the Golan Heights.

