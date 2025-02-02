All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 2, 2025

Israel's Netanyahu heads to US to discuss 'victory over Hamas' with Trump

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he will discuss

TIA GOLDENBERG, Associated Press
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)
FILE - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Dec. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, Pool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Freed Palestinian prisoners are greeted by a crowd as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Freed Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Freed Palestinian prisoners wave from a bus as they arrive in the Gaza Strip after being released from an Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel in Khan Younis, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israelis watch a broadcast of the release of Israelis Ofer Kalderon, 53, and Yarden Bibas, 34, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65 set to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Israelis watch a broadcast of the release of Israelis Ofer Kalderon, 53, and Yarden Bibas, 34, and American-Israeli Keith Siegel, 65 set to be released as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinian prisoners are greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Palestinian prisoners are greeted as they exit a Red Cross bus after being released from Israeli prison following a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli Ofer Kalderon, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is seen inside an Israeli helicopter as they land at Sheba medical Center in Ramat Gan, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli Ofer Kalderon, who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, is seen inside an Israeli helicopter as they land at Sheba medical Center in Ramat Gan, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cycling friends of Ofer Kalderon celebrate his release as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, at Sheba medical Center in Ramat Gan, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
Cycling friends of Ofer Kalderon celebrate his release as part of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, at Sheba medical Center in Ramat Gan, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, center left, is escorted by Hamas fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, Saturday Feb.1, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)
American-Israeli hostage Keith Siegel, 65, center left, is escorted by Hamas fighters as he is handed over to the Red Cross in Gaza City, Saturday Feb.1, 2025.(AP Photo/Mohammed Hajjar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Family of Israeli hostage Ofer Kalderon react as they watch the broadcast of him being released from Hamas captivity, in Kfra Saba, southern Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Family of Israeli hostage Ofer Kalderon react as they watch the broadcast of him being released from Hamas captivity, in Kfra Saba, southern Israel, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025, as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli Ofer Kalderon who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, waves before being handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem)
Israeli Ofer Kalderon who has been held hostage by Hamas in Gaza since October 7, 2023, waves before being handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas fighters in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday Feb. 1, 2025. Photo/Abdel Kareem)ASSOCIATED PRESS

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he will discuss "victory over Hamas,” countering Iran and expanding diplomatic relations with Arab countries in his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Tuesday's meeting at the White House will be Trump's first with a foreign leader since returning to office. It comes as U.S. and Arab mediators begin the daunting work of brokering the next phase of an agreement to wind down the war in the Gaza Strip and release dozens of militant-held hostages.

Hamas, which has quickly reasserted its control over Gaza since the ceasefire took hold last month, has said it will not release the hostages slated to go free in the second phase without an end to the war and the full withdrawal of Israeli forces.

Netanyahu, who is under mounting pressure from far-right governing partners to resume the war after the first phase ends in early March, has said Israel is still committed to victory over Hamas and the return of all the hostages captured in the militants' Oct. 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war.

It's unclear where Trump stands in all this.

He has been a staunch supporter of Israel, but has also pledged to end wars in the Middle East and took credit for helping to broker the ceasefire agreement. The deal has halted the fighting and led to the release of 18 hostages who had been held for over 15 months, as well as hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Netanyahu embraces Trump's call for ‘peace through strength’

In a statement released ahead of his departure on Sunday, Netanyahu said they would discuss “victory over Hamas, achieving the release of all our hostages and dealing with the Iranian terror axis in all its components,” referring to Iran's alliance of militant groups across the region, including Hamas.

He said that by working together, they could "strengthen security, broaden the circle of peace and achieve a remarkable era of peace through strength.”

The war began when thousands of Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage. Over 100 hostages were freed during a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023, eight have been rescued alive and dozens of bodies have been recovered by Israeli forces.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Israel's air and ground war has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, more than half of them women and children, according to local health authorities who do not say how many of the dead were fighters. The war has left large parts of several cities in ruins and displaced around 90% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million people.

Under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is to release a total of 33 hostages, eight of whom Hamas says are dead, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Israeli forces have pulled back from most areas and allowed hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to return to devastated northern Gaza.

Negotiations on the second phase, in which the war would end and the remaining 60 or so hostages would be returned, are set to begin Monday. If the United States, Qatar and Egypt are unable to broker an agreement between Israel and Hamas, the war could resume in early March.

Aspirations for a bigger deal

Trump's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, joined the yearlong ceasefire negotiations in their final weeks last month and helped push the agreement over the finish line. He met with Netanyahu in Israel last week and the two were expected to formally begin talks on the second phase in Washington on Monday.

Trump, who brokered normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab countries in his first term, is believed to be seeking a wider and potentially historic agreement in which Israel would forge ties with Saudi Arabia.

But the kingdom, which resisted similar entreaties from the Biden administration, has said it would only agree to such a deal if the war ends and there is a credible pathway to a Palestinian state in Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Mideast war.

Netanyahu's government is opposed to Palestinian statehood, and a key partner, far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, has threatened to leave the governing coalition if the war is not resumed next month. That would raise the likelihood of early elections in which Netanyahu could be voted out.

——

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 2
Russia and Ukraine trade blame over an attack on a boarding ...
WorldFeb. 2
Punxsutawney Phil to emerge with his annual prediction about...
WorldFeb. 2
Luka Doncic to the Lakers, Anthony Davis to the Mavs in bloc...
WorldFeb. 2
As crews clean up from LA wildfires, some residents are furi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The power of independent journalism: From her Brooklyn apartment, she 'scooped' the nation's media
WorldFeb. 2
The power of independent journalism: From her Brooklyn apartment, she 'scooped' the nation's media
Women represent half of the US. But they sometimes lack clout in budget and tax talks
WorldFeb. 2
Women represent half of the US. But they sometimes lack clout in budget and tax talks
US businesses brace for Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to drive up costs
WorldFeb. 2
US businesses brace for Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China to drive up costs
The Grammys are here with Beyoncé leading all nominees at a show shaped by the LA wildfires
WorldFeb. 2
The Grammys are here with Beyoncé leading all nominees at a show shaped by the LA wildfires
AP PHOTOS: Tens of thousands of migratory birds have made this Indian lake their winter home
WorldFeb. 2
AP PHOTOS: Tens of thousands of migratory birds have made this Indian lake their winter home
Argentines protest President Milei’s diatribe against 'wokeism' at Davos
WorldFeb. 2
Argentines protest President Milei’s diatribe against 'wokeism' at Davos
Elon Musk's DOGE commission gains access to sensitive Treasury payment systems: AP sources
WorldFeb. 2
Elon Musk's DOGE commission gains access to sensitive Treasury payment systems: AP sources
USAID website goes offline in Trump administration's 2-week-old freeze on foreign aid worldwide
WorldFeb. 1
USAID website goes offline in Trump administration's 2-week-old freeze on foreign aid worldwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy