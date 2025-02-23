TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday he has instructed the military to prepare to remain in some of the occupied West Bank’s urban refugee camps “for the coming year.”
The comments by Katz come as Israel is intensifying an offensive in the Palestinian territory and as the ceasefire that paused the Gaza war is holding.
The military said Sunday it was expanding the raid in the West Bank to other areas and was sending tanks to Jenin, a militant stronghold.
