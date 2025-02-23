All sections
WorldFebruary 23, 2025

Israel's defense minister says troops to remain in West Bank refugee camps for 'coming year'

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Sunday he has instructed the military to prepare to remain in some of the occupied West Bank’s urban refugee camps “for the coming year.”

A man waiting for the release of Palestinian prisoners sits on the ground and uses his mobile phone Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after receiving news that Israel has delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
A man waiting for the release of Palestinian prisoners sits on the ground and uses his mobile phone Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after receiving news that Israel has delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Family members waiting for the release of Palestinian prisoners follow developments Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after receiving news that Israel has delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Family members waiting for the release of Palestinian prisoners follow developments Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after receiving news that Israel has delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nadeen, 36, who was waiting for the release of her brother, Ahamd al-Seifi, 35, after he serving 15 years in Israeli jails, is comforted by a relative while crying Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after receiving news that Israel has delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)
Nadeen, 36, who was waiting for the release of her brother, Ahamd al-Seifi, 35, after he serving 15 years in Israeli jails, is comforted by a relative while crying Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, after receiving news that Israel has delayed the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday, in the West Bank city of Ramallah. (AP Photo/Nasser Nasser)

The comments by Katz come as Israel is intensifying an offensive in the Palestinian territory and as the ceasefire that paused the Gaza war is holding.

The military said Sunday it was expanding the raid in the West Bank to other areas and was sending tanks to Jenin, a militant stronghold.

