JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, entered Syrian territory Tuesday and said Israeli troops would remain in the area indefinitely, blurring the border with its northern neighbor.

Since its establishment in 1948, Israel has never had fully recognized borders. Throughout its history, the frontiers with its Arab neighbors have shifted as a result of wars, annexations, ceasefires and peace agreements.

Now, the downfall of Syrian President Bashar Assad has created a situation that could once again reshape Israel’s borders.

As Assad was toppled early this month, Israel quickly moved into the Syrian side of a 50-year-old demilitarized buffer zone. Netanyahu described the move as defensive and temporary, and said it was aimed at making sure that none of the groups jostling for power inside Syria threatened Israel.

But in Tuesday’s visit to the Syrian side of the buffer zone, Netanyahu made clear that Israel plans on staying for some time. Speaking on the windswept summit of Mount Hermon overlooking Syria, he said Israel would remain “until another arrangement is found that will ensure Israel’s security.”

Here is a closer look at the evolution of Israel’s borders over the years.

Israel’s establishment

In 1947, the United Nations approved a plan to partition what was then British-controlled Mandatory Palestine into Jewish and Arab states. The contested city of Jerusalem was to be administered by the U.N.

This plan, however, was never implemented. Israel declared independence in May 1948, and neighboring Arab countries declared war. That war ended with Israel in control of some 77% of the territory – with Jordan controlling the West Bank and east Jerusalem, and Egypt in control of the Gaza Strip.

1967 Mideast war

During the six days of fighting of the 1967 Mideast war, Israel captured the West Bank and east Jerusalem from Jordan, Gaza and the Sinai peninsula from Egypt, and the Golan Heights from Syria.

Initially celebrated by Israel, the lightning victory set the stage for decades of conflict that continue to reverberate today.

Israel quickly annexed east Jerusalem – home to the city’s most sensitive Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites as well as its Palestinian population.

Although Israel has never formally annexed the West Bank, it has informally incorporated much of the territory by building settlements that are now home to over 500,000 Jewish Israelis.

The international community overwhelmingly considers both east Jerusalem and the West Bank occupied territory.

Israel also built settlements in the Sinai, Golan and the Gaza Strip.

1979 peace agreement with Egypt

Under Israel’s first peace agreement with an Arab country, Israel returned the Sinai peninsula to Egypt and dismantled all settlements there.