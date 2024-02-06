All sections
WorldJanuary 1, 2025

Israeli strikes kill 9 in Gaza as war grinds into the new year with no end in sight

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes killed at least nine Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, officials said Wednesday, as

WAFAA SHURAFA and SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press
Manal Lubbad, a 49-year-old mother of eight and a displaced woman from Gaza City, tries to clean her flooded tent after heavy overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Manal Lubbad, a 49-year-old mother of eight and a displaced woman from Gaza City, tries to clean her flooded tent after heavy overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy walks barefoot through the mud after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A boy walks barefoot through the mud after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Brothers Belal, 5, and Mohammed Hamad, 7, collect water from their flooded family tent after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Brothers Belal, 5, and Mohammed Hamad, 7, collect water from their flooded family tent after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli soldiers light a candle on the seventh night of Hanukkah before being deployed to the Gaza Strip near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers light a candle on the seventh night of Hanukkah before being deployed to the Gaza Strip near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli soldiers prepare to be deployed to the Gaza Strip near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers prepare to be deployed to the Gaza Strip near the Israeli-Gaza border in southern Israel, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli soldier walks through a staging area as his unit prepares to enter the Gaza Strip at the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
An Israeli soldier walks through a staging area as his unit prepares to enter the Gaza Strip at the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An Israeli soldier adjusts his night vision goggles as his unit prepares to enter the Gaza Strip at the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
An Israeli soldier adjusts his night vision goggles as his unit prepares to enter the Gaza Strip at the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Israeli soldiers board an armored vehicle to enter the Gaza Strip at the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers board an armored vehicle to enter the Gaza Strip at the Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk along the beach next to a tent refugee camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec .30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
People walk along the beach next to a tent refugee camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec .30, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A young girl walks barefoot, carrying empty jerrycans to collect water, after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip,, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A young girl walks barefoot, carrying empty jerrycans to collect water, after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip,, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nabil Lubbad tries to clean his family's flooded tent after heavy overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Nabil Lubbad tries to clean his family's flooded tent after heavy overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Manal Lubbad, a 49-year-old mother of eight and a displaced woman from Gaza City, tries to clean her flooded tent after heavy overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Manal Lubbad, a 49-year-old mother of eight and a displaced woman from Gaza City, tries to clean her flooded tent after heavy overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinian children carry buckets of water after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinian children carry buckets of water after overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man warms himself by a small fire inside a makeshift tent following overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
A man warms himself by a small fire inside a makeshift tent following overnight rainfall at the refugee tent camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes killed at least nine Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, officials said Wednesday, as the nearly 15-month war ground on into the new year with no end in sight.

One strike hit a home in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza, the most isolated and heavily destroyed part of the territory, where Israel has been waging a major operation since early October.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says seven people were killed, including a woman and four children, and that at least a dozen other people were wounded.

Another strike overnight into Wednesday in the built-up Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza killed a woman and a child, according to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies.

The war began when Hamas-led militants attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and abducting around 250. About 100 hostages are still held in Gaza, at least a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel’s air and ground offensive has killed over 45,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It says women and children make up more than half the fatalities but does not say how many of those killed were militants.

The Israeli military says it only targets militants and blames Hamas for civilian deaths because its fighters operate in dense residential areas. It says it has killed 17,000 militants, without providing evidence.

The war has caused widespread destruction and displaced some 90% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million, many of them multiple times.

Hundreds of thousands are living in tents on the coast as winter brings frequent rainstorms and temperatures drop below 10 degrees Celsius (50 F) at night. At least four infants have died of hypothermia.

American and Arab mediators have spent nearly a year trying to broker a ceasefire and hostage release, but those efforts have repeatedly stalled as Hamas demands a lasting ceasefire and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu vows to keep fighting until “total victory” over the militants.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo.

___

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

