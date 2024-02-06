RAMAT GAN, Israel (AP) — For more than 470 days, Eitan Gonen publicly pleaded with his daughter to stay alive while in Hamas captivity. He didn't know if she would hear him, but he ended every interview he gave with the same hopeful message: Romi is coming home alive.

When he finally got to speak to his daughter for the first time in 15 months after she and two other women were freed Jan. 19, he got his answer.

"She said, ’Dad, I came home alive,'” Eitan Gonen told The Associated Press on Tuesday in his first interview with an international news outlet since her release.

“I know that my interview back then gave Romi a lot of strength, a lot of hope, something to cling on,” he said.

Romi Gonen, 24, was among the first hostages to be freed from Gaza and one of seven women so far released in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of the ceasefire, a long and uncertain process aimed at eventually ending the war. Some 250 people were kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. About 90 hostages remain in Gaza, although at least a third of them are believed to be dead.

During the ceasefire's first phase, Hamas agreed to gradually release 33 hostages in exchange for Israel freeing nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. Six more hostages are expected to be released this week in exchange for hundreds of prisoners.

Israel has been preparing for the hostages to return, with the expectation that after more than a year in captivity, many would likely be dealing with life-threatening health issues or other physical and psychological problems. This week, Dr. Ami Benov, who is working with the hostages, told reporters that the women were in poor physical condition and would face a lengthy recovery process, as they suffered from “mild starvation” and vitamin deficiencies.

Sitting in a complex in central Israel where his daughter and some of the other freed hostages are staying, Eitan Gonen wouldn't comment on Romi's health but said there's a long road ahead.

“The rehabilitation status just started,” he said. Because she spent so long in captivity, the family isn't pressuring her to speak. Instead, they are trying to give her autonomy and control, and to let her take things at her own pace, he said.

Like many others, Romi was taken captive at the Nova music festival. That morning, her sister and mother, Merav Leshem Gonen, spent nearly five hours speaking to Romi as militants marauded through the festival grounds. Romi told her family that she would try to hide in the bushes, as the roads being clogged with abandoned cars made escape impossible.