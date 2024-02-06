All sections
WorldNovember 18, 2024

Israeli airstrike hits central Beirut near key government buildings and embassies

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike late Monday slammed into a densely populated residential area in Lebanon's capital close to the U.N. headquarters, Parliament, the prime minister’s office and several embassies.

SALLY ABOU ALJOUD, Associated Press
Firefighters and rescuers gather outside a computer shop hit in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Civil defense workers extinguish a fire at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Rescue workers search for victims at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Rescue workers search for victims at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Residents and rescuers gather at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said two missiles hit the area of Zoqaq al-Blat neighborhood of Beirut. The strike comes following reports that the U.S. envoy has delayed his visit for ceasefire talks.

Ambulance sirens echoed through the area, but no official casualty figures have been released. A reporter with The Associated Press at the scene described significant casualties on the street.

The target of the airstrike remains unclear, and the Israeli army did not issue a prior warning.

Many areas in central Beirut, including Zoqaq al-Blat, became a refuge for many displaced by the ongoing conflict in southern Lebanon and the southern suburbs of Beirut. The strike also occurred near a Hussainiye, a Shia mosque.

It was the second consecutive day of Israeli strikes on central Beirut after more than a month-long pause. On Sunday, a strike in the area of Ras el-Nabaa killed Hezbollah media spokesperson Mohammed Afif, along with six other people, including a woman. Later that day, four people were killed in a separate strike in the commercial district of Mar Elias. It remains unclear what the target of that strike was.

The Israeli military did not have immediate comment.

Minutes after the strike, Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in a post on X, “All countries and decision-makers are required to end the bloody and destructive Israeli aggression on Lebanon and implement international resolutions, most notably Resolution 1701.”

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006, was intended to create a buffer zone in southern Lebanon and end hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. However, the resolution’s full implementation has faced challenges from both sides.

The resolution is again on the table as part of an American proposal for a cease-fire deal, aiming to end 13 months of exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli forces would fully withdraw while the Lebanese army and UNIFIL — Hezbollah excluded — would be the exclusive armed presence south of Lebanon’s Litani River.

Also on Monday, Hezbollah launched dozens of projectiles against Israel. A rocket that hit the northern Israeli city of Shfaram injured six people, one critically, and trapped one woman inside a building, according to Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue services.

