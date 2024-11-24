Israel says rabbi who went missing in the UAE was killed

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel said Sunday that the body of of an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi who went missing in the United Arab Emirates has been found after he was killed in what the government described as a “heinous antisemitic terror incident.”

The statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel “will act with all means to seek justice with the criminals responsible for his death.”

Zvi Kogan went missing on Thursday, and there were suspicions he had been kidnapped.

His disappearance comes as Iran has been threatening to retaliate against Israel after the two countries traded fire in October.

The Emirati government gave no immediate acknowledgment that Kogan had been found dead.

Kogan’s wife, Rivky, is a U.S. citizen who lived with him in the UAE. She’s the niece of Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg, who was killed in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The Chabad Lubavitch movement, a prominent and highly observant branch of Orthodox Judaism, said Kogan was last seen in Dubai. A video circulating on social media showed him earlier in the week at a Kosher grocery store in the city-state. The Rimon Market, a Kosher grocery store that he managed on Dubai’s busy Al Wasl Road, was shut Sunday.

The Chabad Lubavitch movement also described Kogan as being an emissary of the branch, which is based in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood in New York.

Early Sunday, the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency acknowledged Kogan’s disappearance but pointedly did not acknowledge he held Israeli citizenship, referring to him only as being Moldovan. The Emirati Interior Ministry described Kogan as being “missing and out of contact.”