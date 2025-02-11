All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 11, 2025

Israel orders beefed up troops around Gaza as ceasefire shows signs of faltering

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the army to beef up troops in and around the Gaza Strip after Hamas threatened to call off a scheduled hostage release on Saturday.

AP News, Associated Press
Israeli soldiers gather by the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Israeli soldiers gather by the border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb.11, 2025. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Displaced Palestinians make their way from central Gaza to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Displaced Palestinians make their way from central Gaza to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Relatives and supporters of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip protest outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. after Hamas announced it would delay a planned hostage release after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Relatives and supporters of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip protest outside the prime minister's office in Jerusalem on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. after Hamas announced it would delay a planned hostage release after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A supporter of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip holds a sign during a protest on a highway after the militant group announced it would delay a planned hostage release after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire. in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A supporter of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip holds a sign during a protest on a highway after the militant group announced it would delay a planned hostage release after accusing Israel of violating a fragile ceasefire. in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the army to beef up troops in and around the Gaza Strip after Hamas threatened to call off a scheduled hostage release on Saturday.

The official said Netanyahu also ordered officials “to prepare for every scenario if Hamas doesn’t release our hostages this Saturday.”

The preparation plans come after Netanyahu met with his Security Cabinet for four hours on Tuesday to discuss Hamas’ threat, which has put the fragile ceasefire agreement in danger.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Under the ceasefire, Hamas has released 21 hostages in a series of exchanges for Palestinian prisoners. But it said Monday it was delaying the next release of three more hostages after accusing Israel of failing to allow enough aid into Gaza under the deal.

President Donald Trump has said Israel should cancel the entire ceasefire if all of the roughly 70 hostages held by Hamas aren’t freed by Saturday.

The Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss a closed-door meeting, was not clear if Netanyahu’s order referred to all hostages, or the three scheduled for release on Saturday.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 11
Trump hosting Jordan's King Abdullah II as he escalates pres...
WorldFeb. 11
Criminal case against NYC Mayor hangs by a thread after Just...
WorldFeb. 11
Massachusetts top court rules Karen Read can be retried in h...
WorldFeb. 11
Trump ally Steve Bannon pleads guilty and avoids jail time i...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salman Rushdie testifies against the man charged with stabbing him on stage in 2022
WorldFeb. 11
Salman Rushdie testifies against the man charged with stabbing him on stage in 2022
How photos lost in American disasters find their way home, with a little help from people who care
WorldFeb. 11
How photos lost in American disasters find their way home, with a little help from people who care
Israel’s fatal shooting of a pregnant Palestinian woman puts the focus on West Bank violence
WorldFeb. 11
Israel’s fatal shooting of a pregnant Palestinian woman puts the focus on West Bank violence
Ukraine offers rare earth deal to Trump for more US military aid
WorldFeb. 11
Ukraine offers rare earth deal to Trump for more US military aid
JD Vance rails against 'excessive regulation' of AI at Paris summit in rebuke to European efforts
WorldFeb. 11
JD Vance rails against 'excessive regulation' of AI at Paris summit in rebuke to European efforts
Sweden blazes trail in women's hockey by allowing body checking and finds health, quality benefits
WorldFeb. 11
Sweden blazes trail in women's hockey by allowing body checking and finds health, quality benefits
EU vows tough countermeasures to US tariffs
WorldFeb. 11
EU vows tough countermeasures to US tariffs
South Korea's top think tank lowers economic growth projection, citing Trump's tariffs
WorldFeb. 11
South Korea's top think tank lowers economic growth projection, citing Trump's tariffs
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy