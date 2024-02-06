All sections
WorldFebruary 25, 2025

Israel, Hamas agree on new exchange, leaving fragile ceasefire intact

JERUSALEM (AP) —

JOSEF FEDERMAN and ABBY SEWELL, Associated Press
A woman looks at photos of slain hostages (bottom row, L-R) Ariel Bibas, his mother Shiri, his brother, Kfir and Oded Lifshitz, right, that are displayed in the dining hall at Kibbutz Nir Oz, in southern Israel, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)
A woman looks at photos of slain hostages (bottom row, L-R) Ariel Bibas, his mother Shiri, his brother, Kfir and Oded Lifshitz, right, that are displayed in the dining hall at Kibbutz Nir Oz, in southern Israel, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People wave Israeli flags before the funeral of former hostage Oded Lifshitz in Rishon Lezion, central Israel, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Lifshitz was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and his remains were returned from Gaza to Israel last week as part of a ceasefire with Hamas. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
People wave Israeli flags before the funeral of former hostage Oded Lifshitz in Rishon Lezion, central Israel, on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. Lifshitz was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and his remains were returned from Gaza to Israel last week as part of a ceasefire with Hamas. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli and Hamas officials said Tuesday they have reached an agreement to exchange the bodies of dead hostages for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, keeping their fragile ceasefire intact for at least a few more days.

Israel has delayed the release of 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday to protest what it says is the cruel treatment of hostages during their release by Hamas. The militant group has said the delay is a “serious violation” of their ceasefire and that talks on a second phase are not possible until they are freed.

The deadlock had threatened to collapse the ceasefire when the current six-week first phase of the deal expires this weekend.

But late Tuesday, Hamas said an agreement had been reached to resolve the dispute during a visit to Cairo by a delegation headed by Khalil al-Hayya, a top political official in the group.

The breakthrough appeared to clear the way for the return of the bodies of four more dead hostages and hundreds of additional prisoners scheduled to be released under the ceasefire.

The prisoners previously slated for release “will be released simultaneously with the bodies of the Israeli prisoners who were agreed to be handed over,” along with the release of a new set of Palestinian prisoners, the statement said.

An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, confirmed an agreement to bring home the bodies in the coming days. He gave no further details.

The agreement could clear the way for the an expected visit for the White House’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, to the region.

Witkoff has said he wants the sides to move into negotiations on the second phase, during which all remaining hostages held by Hamas are to be released and an end to the war is to be negotiated.

___

Sewell reported from Beirut.

