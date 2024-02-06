BEIRUT (AP) — Israeli warplanes struck buildings in Beirut’s suburbs and in a southern Lebanese city Tuesday, as Israel’s security Cabinet prepared to vote on a U.S.-brokered ceasefire proposal aimed at ending more than a year of fighting with Hezbollah.

Hopes have risen for the deal, which calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting and would require Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops would return to their side of the border.

Israel’s security Cabinet, meeting Tuesday afternoon, was expected to approve the proposal, which Lebanese officials have said Hezbollah also supports.

Among the main sticking points has been an Israeli demand to reserve the right to act should Hezbollah violate its obligations. Under the proposal, thousands of Lebanese troopsand U.N. peacekeepers would deploy in the south, and an international panel headed by the United States would monitor all sides’ compliance.

Israel’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said the military would strike Hezbollah if the U.N. peacekeeping force, known as UNIFIL, doesn’t provide “effective enforcement” of the deal.

“If you don’t act, we will act, and with great force,” he said, speaking with U.N. special envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert.

The European Union’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said Tuesday that Israel’s security concerns had been addressed in the U.S.-French-brokered deal.

“There is not an excuse for not implementing a ceasefire. Otherwise, Lebanon will fall apart,” Borrell told reporters in Fiuggi, Italy, on the sidelines of a Group of Seven meeting. He said the U.S. would chair a ceasefire implementation committee, and France would participate at the request of Lebanon.

Bombardment of Beirut's southern suburbs continues

Even as Israeli, U.S, Lebanese and international officials have expressed growing optimism over a ceasefire, Israel has continued its campaign in Lebanon, which it says aims to cripple Hezbollah’s military capabilities.

Israeli jets struck at least six buildings in Beirut’s southern suburbs Tuesday. One strike slammed near the country’s only airport, sending large plumes of smoke into the sky. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The airport has continued to function despite its location on the Mediterranean coast next to the densely populated suburbs where many of Hezbollah’s operations are based.

Other strikes hit in the southern city of Tyre, where the Israeli militiary said it killed a local Hezbollah commander.