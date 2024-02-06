DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel has begun releasing dozens of Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed three Israeli hostages.

It is the latest such exchange under the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that took hold last month.

Associated Press reporters saw a bus carrying a few dozen Palestinian prisoners heading to a meeting point where their families, friends and well-wishers were waiting.

Earlier, Hamas-led militants released three more hostages, all Israeli civilian men, as part of the fragile agreement that has paused the war in the Gaza Strip.

The three hostages — Eli Sharabi, 52; Ohad Ben Ami, 56; and Or Levy, 34 — appeared gaunt and frail as armed Hamas fighters led them from a white van onto a stage set up in the town of Deir al-Balah. They appeared to be in poorer physical condition than any of the 18 other hostages released so far during the ceasefire.

All were abducted during the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, that sparked the war.

Before a crowd of hundreds of people, Hamas fighters pointed a microphone at each of the three in turn and made them make a statement, before handing them over to waiting Red Cross officials. It was the first time hostages freed during this phase of the ceasefire have been made to make public statements during their release.

U.S. President Donald Trump's stunning proposal to transfer the Palestinian population out of Gaza, welcomed by Israel but vehemently rejected by the Palestinians and most of the international community, does not appear to have affected the current phase of the truce, which runs until early March.

But it could complicate talks over the second and more difficult phase, when Hamas is to release dozens more hostages in return for a lasting ceasefire. Hamas may be reluctant to free more captives — and lose its main bargaining chip — if it believes the U.S. and Israel are serious about depopulating the territory, which rights groups say would violate international law.

This was the fifth swap of hostages for prisoners since the ceasefire began on Jan. 19. Before Saturday, 18 hostages and more than 550 Palestinian prisoners had been freed.

“The disturbing images from the release of Ohad, Eli, and Or serve as yet another stark and painful evidence that leaves no room for doubt — there is no time to waste for the hostages,” said the Hostages Families Forum, a group representing relatives of most of the hostages.

The first phase of the ceasefire calls for the release of 33 hostages and nearly 2,000 prisoners, the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza and an increase in humanitarian aid to the devastated territory. Last week, wounded Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza for Egypt for the first time since May.

Who was released on Saturday?

Sharabi and Ben Ami were both taken hostage from Kibbutz Beeri, one of the hardest-hit farming communities in the Hamas attack. Levy was abducted from the Nova music festival, where he was taking shelter in a saferoom when the militants arrived.

Sharabi’s wife and two teenage daughters were killed during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack, while his brother Yossi was also abducted and died in captivity. Levy’s wife was also killed during the attack. His now 3-year-old son has been cared for by relatives for the past 16 months.

Ben Ami, a father of three, was kidnapped with his wife, Raz. Raz Ben Ami was released during a weeklong ceasefire in November 2023.

Relatives of the hostages cheered, clapped and cried as they watched live footage of their loved ones being released.

Or Levy's brother, Michael, said his brother’s young son, Almog, was already informed his father was on his way.

“Mogi, we found daddy,” Michael Levy said he told the boy, using his nickname, in an interview with Israeli Channel 12. “We haven’t seen happiness like that in him for a long time."

The 183 Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel on Saturday include 18 people serving life sentences for committing deadly attacks, 54 serving long-term sentences and 111 Palestinians from Gaza who were detained after the Oct. 7 attack. All are men, ranging in age from 20 to 61.