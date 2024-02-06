All sections
WorldJanuary 25, 2025

Israel and Hamas are set to swap more hostages for prisoners in another test of the Gaza ceasefire

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel and Hamas were expected to swap more hostages for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, the second such exchange since a

WAFAA SHURAFA, Associated Press
A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Displaced Palestinians return to Rafah in the Gaza Strip, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, a day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
Displaced Palestinians return to Rafah in the Gaza Strip, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, a day after the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas went into effect. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows Palestinians walking through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows Palestinians walking through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A poster of Liri Albag, who is slated for release, is pictured among hostages held by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip, fluttering in the breeze over a display of empty chairs for each hostage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A poster of Liri Albag, who is slated for release, is pictured among hostages held by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip, fluttering in the breeze over a display of empty chairs for each hostage in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Sign in Hebrew: "look them in the eyes." (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
A mural of female Israeli soldiers held hostage by the Hamas militant group in the Gaza Strip is displayed in Tel Aviv, Israel, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. Sign in Hebrew: "look them in the eyes." (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Naama Levy, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Naama Levy, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Daniella Gilboa, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Daniella Gilboa, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Karina Ariev, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Karina Ariev, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Liri Albag, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)
This undated photo provided by Hostages Family Forum shows Liri Albag, who was kidnapped into Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023. (Hostages Family Forum via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)
An aerial photograph taken by a drone shows the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive, in Rafah, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Jehad Alshrafi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians gather in a mosque during the funeral of Hamas leader Rawhi Mushtaha, killed last year by the Israeli military, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)
Palestinians gather in a mosque during the funeral of Hamas leader Rawhi Mushtaha, killed last year by the Israeli military, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Palestinians gather in a mosque during the funeral of Hamas leader Rawhi Mushtaha, killed last year by the Israeli military, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)
Palestinians gather in a mosque during the funeral of Hamas leader Rawhi Mushtaha, killed last year by the Israeli military, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, Friday, Jan. 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Abed Hajjar)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel and Hamas were expected to swap more hostages for Palestinian prisoners on Saturday, the second such exchange since a ceasefire began in the Gaza Strip last weekend and another test for the deal.

The truce is aimed at winding down the deadliest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and the militant group. The fragile deal has so far held, quieting airstrikes and rockets and allowing for increased aid to flow into the tiny coastal territory.

When the ceasefire started Sunday, three hostages held by the militants were released in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners. On Saturday, four hostages are expected to be freed for 200 prisoners, including 120 who are serving life sentences after being convicted of deadly attacks on Israelis. They will likely be released into Gaza or sent abroad.

The four Israeli soldiers, Karina Ariev, 20; Daniella Gilboa, 20; Naama Levy, 20; and Liri Albag, 19, were captured in Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

They were taken from Nahal Oz base near the border with Gaza when Palestinian militants overran it, killing more than 60 soldiers there. The female abductees had all served in a unit of lookouts charged with monitoring threats along the border. A fifth female soldier in their unit, Agam Berger, 20, was abducted with them but not included in the list.

After the swap, Israel is expected to begin pulling back from the Netzarim corridor — an east-west road dividing Gaza in two — and allowing displaced Palestinians in the south to return to their former homes in the north for the first time since the beginning of the war.

Palestinians will only be allowed to move north on foot, with vehicular traffic restricted until later in the ceasefire.

What happens after the deal’s initial six-week phase is uncertain, but many hope it will lead to the end of a war that has leveled wide swaths of Gaza, displaced the vast majority of its population, and left hundreds of thousands of people at risk of famine.

The conflict began with a cross-border attack led by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, when Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took around 250 others hostage.

More than 100 hostages were freed in a weeklong truce the following month. But dozens have remained in captivity for over a year with no contact with the outside world. Israel believes at least a third of the more than 90 captives still inside Gaza were killed in the initial attack or died in captivity.

Israel's air and ground war, one of the deadliest and most destructive in decades, has killed over 47,000 Palestinians, according to local health officials, who do not say how many were militants. They say women and children make up more than half the fatalities.

___

Follow coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

