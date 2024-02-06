TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader on Friday praised the country’s recent missile strike on Israel and said it was ready to do it again if necessary, state TV reported.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in his first appearance as leader at Friday prayers in about five years, called the missile strike a “shining” job by Iran's armed forces.

On Tuesday, Iran launched at least 180 missiles at Israel, the latest in a series of rapidly escalating attacks between Israel and Iran and its allies that threaten to push the Middle East closer to a regionwide war. Israel said it intercepted many of the missiles, and officials in Washington said U.S. destroyers assisted in Israel’s defense.

Iran said most of its missiles hit their targets. There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Khamenei, 85, said in a 40-minute speech to thousands of people at the Mosalla mosque, the main prayer site in Tehran, that the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel nearly a year ago on Oct. 7, 2023, was a legitimate action by the Palestinian people.

He said Tuesday's missile barrage was based on international law, the country’s law and Islamic beliefs.

He urged nations from “Afghanistan to Yemen and from Iran to Gaza and Yemen” to be ready to take action against the enemy, and praised those who had died doing so.