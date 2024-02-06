All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldFebruary 7, 2025

Iran supreme leader says US talks 'not intelligent, wise or honorable' but doesn't rule them out

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader said Friday that negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honorable” after President Donald Trump floated nuclear talks with Tehran.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to vote for the parliamentary runoff elections, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
FILE - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei arrives to vote for the parliamentary runoff elections, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, May 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's supreme leader said Friday that negotiations with America “are not intelligent, wise or honorable” after President Donald Trump floated nuclear talks with Tehran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also suggested that “there should be no negotiations with such a government,” but stopped short of issuing a direct order not to engage with Washington.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Khamenei's remarks to air force officers in Tehran appeared to contradict his own earlier remarks that opened the door to talks.

The 85-year-old Khamenei always has carefully threaded his remarks about negotiating with the West.

Advertisement
Related
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: New York Fashion Week
WorldFeb. 7
PHOTO COLLECTION: Costume Designers Guild Awards
WorldFeb. 7
Philippine vice president preparing for impeachment battle b...
WorldFeb. 7
AP Week in Pictures

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
WorldFeb. 7
Search underway in western Alaska for plane carrying 10 people
Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order
WorldFeb. 7
Judge in Boston to consider latest bid to block Trump's birthright citizenship order
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
WorldFeb. 7
Dog Show 101: What's what at the Westminster Kennel Club
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldFeb. 7
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
WorldFeb. 7
Antonio Gates, Jared Allen, Eric Allen and Sterling Sharpe make the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld walk red carpet at NFL Honors
WorldFeb. 7
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, actor Hailee Steinfeld walk red carpet at NFL Honors
Rwanda-backed rebels tell residents of a captured eastern Congolese city they are safe
WorldFeb. 7
Rwanda-backed rebels tell residents of a captured eastern Congolese city they are safe
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
WorldFeb. 7
Ben Johnson wins AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy