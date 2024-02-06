All sections
WorldMarch 16, 2025

Iran denies aiding Yemen's Houthi rebels after US strikes and a threat from Trump

CAIRO (AP) — Iran on Sunday again denied aiding Yemen's Houthi rebels after the United States launched a wave of airstrikes against them and President Donald Trump warned that Tehran would be held

SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press
This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy via AP)
This image taken from video provided by the U.S. Navy shows an aircraft launching from the USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea before airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (U.S. Navy via AP)
The Houthi-run Health Ministry said the weekend strikes killed at least 31 people, including women and children, and wounded over 100. The rebels said one strike hit two homes in northern Saada province, killing four children and a woman. The rebel-run Al-Masirah TV showed images of what it said were the bodies.

The Houthis have repeatedly targeted international commercial shipping in the Red Sea and launched missiles and drones at Israel in what the rebels have called acts of solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where Israel has been at war with Hamas, another Iranian ally.

The U.S. airstrikes were one of the most extensive attacks against the Houthis since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Waltz, on Sunday told ABC that the strikes “actually targeted multiple Houthi leaders and took them out.”

The Houthi attacks had stopped when a fragile Israel-Hamas ceasefire took hold in Gaza in January, but the rebels last week said they would renew them against Israeli vessels sailing off Yemen after Israel cut off the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza this month.

There have been no Houthi attacks reported since then.

The U.S. and others have long accused Iran of providing military aid to the Houthis. The U.S. Navy has seized Iranian-made missile parts and other weaponry it said were bound for the militant group, which controls Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and the country's north.

Gen. Hossein Salami, head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, denied his country was involved in the Houthis' attacks, saying it “plays no role in setting the national or operational policies” of the militant groups it is allied with across the region, according to state-run TV.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, writing in a post on X, urged the U.S. to halt the strikes and said Washington cannot dictate Iran's foreign policy.

Trump on Saturday vowed to use “overwhelming lethal force” until the Houthis cease their attacks on shipping along the vital maritime corridor.

The Houthis had targeted over 100 merchant vessels with missiles and drones, sinking two and killing four sailors, during their campaign targeting military and civilian ships between the start of the war in Gaza and this January.

The United States, Israel and Britain previously hit Houthi-held areas in Yemen, but Saturday’s operation was conducted solely by the U.S. It was the first strike on the Houthis under the second Trump administration.

Associated Press writer Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

Follow AP’s war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

