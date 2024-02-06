All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 6, 2024

International rescue teams arrive in Bosnia after devastating floods and landslides

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Rescue teams from Bosnia's neighbors and European Union countries on Sunday were joining efforts to clear the rubble and find people still missing from floods and landslides that devastated parts of the Balkan country.

AP News, Associated Press
An aerial view shows the area destroyed by a landslide in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
An aerial view shows the area destroyed by a landslide in Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Members of the mountain rescue service carry a body of a person killed by a landslide in the flooded village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Members of the mountain rescue service carry a body of a person killed by a landslide in the flooded village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A Bosnian soldier inspects a damaged house after floods and landslides in the village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A Bosnian soldier inspects a damaged house after floods and landslides in the village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man votes for a municipal election at a polling station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A man votes for a municipal election at a polling station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman casts her vote for a municipal election at a polling station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
A woman casts her vote for a municipal election at a polling station in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rescuers search for missing people after floods and landslides in the village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)
Rescuers search for missing people after floods and landslides in the village of Donja Jablanica, Bosnia, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Rescue teams from Bosnia's neighbors and European Union countries on Sunday were joining efforts to clear the rubble and find people still missing from floods and landslides that devastated parts of the Balkan country.

Bosnia sought EU help after a heavy rainstorm overnight on Friday left entire areas under water and debris destroyed roads and bridges, killing at least 18 people and wounding dozens.

Officials said that at least 10 people are still unaccounted for, many of them in the village of Donja Jablanica, in southern Bosnia, which was almost completely buried in rocks and rubble from a quarry on a hill above.

Residents there have said they heard a thundering rumble and saw houses disappear before their eyes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Luigi Soreca, who heads the EU mission in Bosnia, said on X that the EU stands with Bosnia and that teams are arriving to help. Bosnia is a candidate country for membership in the 27-nation bloc.

Authorities said Croatian rescuers have already arrived while a team from Serbia is expected to be deployed in the afternoon, followed by a Slovenian team with dogs. Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Czechia and Turkey have also offered help, a government statement said.

Sunday is the date of a local election in Bosnia. Election authorities have postponed voting in the flood-hit regions, but the flooding has overshadowed the vote across the country.

Ismeta Bucalovic, a resident of Sarajevo, Bosnia's capital, said “we are all overwhelmed by these flooding events. We all think only about that.”

Impoverished and ethnically divided, Bosnia has struggled to recover after the brutal war in 1992-95. The country is plagued by political bickering and corruption, stalling its EU bid.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on ...
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting ...
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
WorldOct. 17
Takeaways from The Associated Press' reporting on extremism in the military
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
WorldOct. 17
Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne at 31 sends shockwaves around the world
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
WorldOct. 17
His country trained him to fight. Then he turned against it. More like him are doing the same
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
WorldOct. 17
Biden making quick trip to Germany before US election to discuss Ukraine and democracy with allies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy