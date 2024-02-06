THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — As the International Criminal Court’s top prosecutor sought war crimes charges this year against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over actions in Gaza, he was engulfed in a very different personal crisis playing out behind the scenes.

Karim Khan faced accusations that he tried for more than a year to coerce a female aide into a sexual relationship and groped her against her will. He's categorically denied the allegations, saying there was “no truth to suggestions of misconduct.” Court officials have said they may have been made as part of an Israeli intelligence smear campaign.

Two co-workers in whom the woman confided at the ICC’s headquarters at The Hague reported the alleged misconduct in early May to the court’s independent watchdog, which says it interviewed the woman and ended its inquiry after five days when she opted against filing a formal complaint. Khan himself was never questioned.

But the matter may not be over.

While the woman declined to comment to The Associated Press, people close to her say her initial reluctance was driven by distrust of the in-house watchdog and she has asked the body of member-states that oversees the ICC to launch an external probe. An ICC official with knowledge of the matter who spoke to AP on condition of anonymity confirmed that the request remains under consideration.

Those efforts were applauded by those close to the woman, who still works at the court.

“This wasn’t a one-time advance or an arm around the shoulder that could be subject to misinterpretation," one of the people told AP, speaking on condition of anonymity to shield the woman’s identity. "It was a full-on, repeated pattern of conduct that was carried out over a long period of time.”

While the court’s watchdog could not determine wrongdoing, it nonetheless urged Khan in a memo to minimize contact with the woman to protect the rights of all involved and safeguard the court’s integrity.

Within days of the watchdog’s shelving of the case, the court’s work went on. Khan on May 20 sought arrest warrants against Netanyahu, his defense minister and three Hamas leaders on war crimes charges. A three-judge panel is now weighing that request.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration said it was blindsided by the move, with the president calling the prosecution “outrageous” for implying an equivalence between Israel and Hamas.

In announcing the charges, Khan hinted that outside forces were waging a campaign to derail his investigation.

“I insist that all attempts to impede, intimidate or improperly influence the officials of this court must cease immediately,” Khan said, adding he wouldn’t hesitate to use his authority to investigate anyone suspected of obstructing justice.

The allegations

AP pieced together details of the accusations through whistleblower documents shared with the court’s independent watchdog and interviews with eight ICC officials and individuals close to the woman. All spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the allegations or fear of retaliation.

Among the allegations told to AP is that Khan noticed the woman working at another department at ICC and moved her into his office, a transfer that included a pay bump. Their time together allegedly increased after a private dinner in London where Khan took the woman’s hand and complained about his marriage. She became a presence on official trips and meetings with dignitaries.

During one such trip, Khan allegedly asked the woman to rest with him on a hotel bed and then “sexually touched her,” according to the documents. Later, he came to her room at 3 a.m. and knocked on the door for 10 minutes.

Other allegedly nonconsensual behavior cited in the documents included locking the door of his office and sticking his hand in her pocket. He also allegedly asked her on several occasions to go on a vacation together.

Upon returning to ICC’s headquarters after one trip, she tearfully complained to two co-workers about Khan’s behavior and the anguish she felt for not standing up to a boss she once admired.

Those co-workers were shocked because Khan always seemed to show exemplary behavior around women and has been outspoken against gender-based crimes. They also weighed the accusations against the backdrop of well-publicized attempts by intelligence agents from Israel and elsewhere to penetrate the court, which created a work environment plagued by intrigue and mistrust.

But in the wake of the #MeToo movement, no powerful man is above scrutiny, and the co-workers complied with court workplace guidelines that encouraged the reporting of misconduct by senior officials.

After months of inaction and whispered rumors of a brewing scandal, an anonymous account on X called @ICC_Leaks last week began bringing some of the allegations to light.

Israel’s allies in the U.S. Congress have also seized on the would-be scandal. Sen. Lindsey Graham is seeking records about whether the misconduct accusations played any role in Khan’s decision in May to cancel an aide’s planned visit to Israel and move ahead with the war crimes charges.

“Another cloud — a moral one — hangs over prosecutor Khan’s abrupt decision to abandon engagement with Israel and seek arrest warrants,” the South Carolina Republican wrote in a letter to the court's oversight authority.

Khan, who is 54 and married with two children, said in a statement there was “no truth" to the accusations, and that in 30 years of scandal-free investigative work he always has stood with victims of sexual harassment and abuse.

Khan added that he would be willing, if asked, to cooperate with any inquiry, saying it is essential that any accusations “are thoroughly listened to, examined and subjected to a proper process.”

Without naming any entity directly, he noted that both he and the court have been the target in recent months of “a wide range of attacks and threats,” some also aimed at his wife and family. Khan’s office declined to provide specifics because the incidents are under investigation.