Jimmy O. Yang once played “Chinese Teenager #1.” He's now No. 1 on the call sheet in “Interior Chinatown” — despite playing downtrodden background actor Willis Wu in the new Hulu series.

There’s no escaping the layers of meta around “Interior Chinatown,” an adaptation of Charles Yu’s award-winning satirical novel that jabs at how Asian American men have been treated by Hollywood — and in life — one trope at a time.

“I feel like I have gone through every single number on the call sheet now,” Yang told The Associated Press. “And I’ve learned from a lot of other great No. 1s, you know? To carry yourself a certain way. It’s not just about showing up when you work, but it’s also about leading by example.”

The dramedy, premiering Tuesday, is told from the view of Willis, a Chinatown restaurant server stuck in a police procedural show whose perspective starts to shift as he looks into the yearslong disappearance of his older brother. The 10-episode season has a mostly Asian cast including Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Archie Kao and Tzi Ma. There is also plenty of Asian talent behind the scenes, led by Yu, who serves as creator and executive producer.

The episodes are full of nods to cop dramas such as “Law & Order.” They also evoke scenes from '80s and '90s U.S. action-comedies structured around one of the co-leads being Asian and knowing martial arts — think “Rush Hour” and “Martial Law.” But it wasn't a youth spent watching these movies and shows that inspired Yu's book, which is structured like a screenplay.

“More what informed the book was the experiences of my parents, who are immigrants, and of their community and seeing how they and their friends had built lives here, were trying to be Americans, were succeeding at it in a lot of ways, but still were feeling like outsiders — and wanting to just tell their story,” Yu said.

Taika Waititi, the director of “Jojo Rabbit” and two “Thor” movies and the first person of Māori descent to win an Academy Award, also produces. He's no stranger to promoting underrepresented voices on television, co-creating the Emmy-nominated “Reservation Dogs,” the first series where every role on and off-screen was held by someone Indigenous. Growing up in New Zealand, he saw similarities in “Interior Chinatown” with how Indigenous Māori like him were treated even in daily interactions.

“I remember working in a convenience store and I was always out the back of the convenience store. There were people who got to come in — and I’d been working there for six months — and they went straight to work on the till,” Waititi told The Associated Press. “One of the big draws to me was to be able to be involved in something that highlights those issues.”

The series' episode titles reference different archetypes that have shadowed Asian American actors for decades. These include “delivery guy,” “tech guy,” “kung fu guy” and “Chinatown expert.” There has been a reclaiming in recent years of “kung fu guy,” particularly. Marvel’s “Shang-Chi,” the CW’s “Kung Fu,” and “Warrior” on Max all have protagonists with martial arts prowess who also deal with personal baggage. All three stories happen to take place in San Francisco’s Chinatown.