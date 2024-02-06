All sections
November 14, 2024

Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume

Four Los Angeles residents were arrested for fraud after claiming a bear damaged luxury cars. Insurers discovered it was a person in a bear costume, leading to the unraveling of the $142,000 scheme.

AP News, Associated Press
This photo provided by the California Department of Insurance shows a bear costume allegedly worn by suspects with the aim to commit insurance fraud. (California Department of Insurance via AP)
This photo provided by the California Department of Insurance shows a bear costume allegedly worn by suspects with the aim to commit insurance fraud. (California Department of Insurance via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California has seen its share of bears breaking into cars. But bears caught on camera entering luxury cars tipped off insurers that something wasn't quite right.

In what's dubbed “Operation Bear Claw,” the California Insurance Department said four Los Angeles residents were arrested Wednesday, accused of defrauding three insurance companies out of nearly $142,000 by claiming a bear had caused damage to their vehicles.

The group is accused of providing video footage from the San Bernardino Mountains in January of a “bear” moving inside a Rolls-Royce and two Mercedes to the insurance companies as part of their damage claims, the department said. Photos provided by the insurance department show what appeared to be scratches on the seats and doors.

The company viewing video of the Rolls-Royce suspected that it was not a bear inside, but someone in a bear costume.

Detectives found two additional claims and with two different insurance companies for the four with the same date of loss and at the same location. Similar video was provided of the “bear” inside the Mercedes vehicles.

It was not immediately known if the four people arrested had attorneys.

The department had a biologist from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife review the three videos, who concluded it was “clearly a human in a bear suit,” the insurance department said.

After executing a search warrant, detectives found the bear costume in the suspects’ home, the department said.

Bears breaking into homes or trash cans in search of food have become a problem in California — from Lake Tahoe in the Sierra down to the foothill suburbs of Los Angeles, where some have been known to raid refrigerators and take dips in backyard pools and hot tubs.

