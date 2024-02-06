Insurers balk at $19.7M claim on fake Basquiat paintings seized by FBI

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two insurance companies have asked a court to block a $19.7 million claim by owners of more than two dozen forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings that were seized during an FBI raid at the Orlando Museum of Art in 2022. The insurers say that the owners should have known that the works were counterfeits and they have no value.

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company and Great American Insurance Company sought a declaratory judgment in Orlando, Florida, that the policy doesn't cover counterfeits.

“Defendants do not have any valid claim to proceeds from this ‘loss’ since there is no loss to begin with,” the insurance companies said in court papers filed late last year. “The paintings have not been damaged or destroyed.”

The owners of the works denied the insurance company's allegations in court papers. They said they acted in good faith and that the paintings’ authenticity shouldn’t play a role in whether a claim is paid out since the insurers chose not to investigate their authenticity when they were added to the policy,

The owners had loaned the paintings to the Orlando Museum of Art, which displayed them in 2022 until they were confiscated by the FBI during the raid. As part of the agreement to display the works, the museum added the owners as an additional insured party to its fine arts insurance policy. The owners filed a claim last year with the insurance companies, who argued the policy doesn’t cover the paintings because they aren’t authentic.

Former Los Angeles auctioneer Michael Barzman agreed to plead guilty in 2023 to federal charges of making false statements to the FBI, admitting that he and an accomplice had created the fake artwork and falsely attributed the paintings to Basquiat.

Basquiat, who lived and worked in New York City, found success in the 1980s as part of the neo-Expressionism movement. The Orlando Museum of Art was the first institution to display the more than two dozen artworks said to have been found in an old storage locker decades after Basquiat’s 1988 death from a drug overdose at age 27.