“Inside the NBA” will appear on ESPN and ABC beginning next season as part of a settlement between Warner Bros. Discovery and the NBA.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TNT Sports, sued the NBA in New York state court after the league did not accept the company’s matching offer for one of the packages in its new 11-year media rights deal, which will begin with the 2025-26 season.

The settlement is expected to be announced on Monday, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday night.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because litigation remains ongoing. The deadline to have the lawsuit dismissed is Tuesday.

The settlement was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Even though “Inside the NBA" will be on ESPN and ABC beginning with the 2025-26 season, TNT Sports will continue to produce the popular studio show and it will air from Atlanta, except when the show goes on the road.

The quartet of Ernie Johnson Jr., Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal will remain with the show. Barkley signed an extension with WBD in August despite the company losing the NBA.