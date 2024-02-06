Inside the Golden Globes: What you didn’t see on television

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Golden Globes are a social affair with occasional breaks for awards. It’s a game of seconds inside the packed ballroom as A-listers attempt to get in as many hugs and hellos as possible before the cameras start broadcasting to the world again.

It’s a tricky room to navigate, packed to the brim with banquet tables. Some choose to stay put, like Steve Martin, a fortress in a well-guarded, hard to get to seat against a wall. Others, like Andrew Scott and “Challengers” filmmaker Luca Guadagnino couldn’t seem stay in their seats — there's just too many fun people to chat with.

Nerves before the show

As the first major awards show of the year, a wide-open field of contenders, and a fairly new group of voters, there was a bit of nervous anticipation in the air as everyone wondered how the night would play out.

Former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield got caught in a logjam of celebrities blocking the stairs to the main floor. He made a “get going” gesture to Zendaya, whose new ring on her left hand had onlookers buzzing. But the train of her burnt orange Louis Vuitton ballgown was proving to be its own blockade. Garfield ran to the rescue, after giving Colman Domingo a quick kiss on the cheek and grabbed the back of the train to help Zendaya navigate the stairs, and Daniel Craig and Kate Winslet exchanged hellos.

Somehow Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara made their way through the flurry, mostly unbothered. Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus sidled up to the “Baby Reindeer” people, before finding her proper seat near Pamela Anderson and Gia Coppola.

The party in the other room

Just off to the side of the ballroom, in a separate room away from the sight of the broadcast cameras, attendees could gather for extra Nobu bites, cocktails and desserts. Keith Urban was enjoying the food at the sushi bar, sampling Nobu’s yellowtail and jalapeño bites and going back for seconds. He was soon joined by Ewan McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Nearby Kirsten Dunst and husband Jesse Plemons beelined to Ayo Edebiri where Dunst gushed about Edebiri’s grey Loewe suit. She made her way to the long bar line telling Plemons to stay put with Edebiri.

With no television screens broadcasting the live show it was easy to miss cues about commercials and categories. That’s how Margaret Qualley accidentally missed the moment of her co-star Demi Moore’s win, and moving speech.