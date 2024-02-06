BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate were en route Friday from the U.S. to Romania, where they face charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

The Tates, who are dual U.S. and British citizens, were arrested in Romania in late 2022 and formally indicted last year on charges that they participated in a criminal ring that lured women to Romania, where they were allegedly sexually exploited. Andrew Tate was also charged with rape. They deny all of the allegations against them.

In a post on his X social media account Friday, Andrew Tate said: “Spending 185,000 dollars on a private jet across the Atlantic to sign one single piece of paper in Romania. Innocent men don’t run. THEY CLEAR THEIR NAME IN COURT.”

Their return to Romania comes nearly a month after a travel ban imposed on the brothers was lifted, after which they flew on a private jet to the U.S., landing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The brothers remain under judicial control, which requires them to appear before judicial authorities in Romania when summoned. Eugen Vidineac, one of the Tate brothers’ lawyers in Romania, told The Associated Press that the Tates are due to check in with a surveillance officer on Monday.

The Tate brothers are expected to issue press statements around 1 a.m. local time (2300 GMT) outside their residence near the capital, Bucharest, according to their spokesperson Mateea Petrescu.

Days after the Tates arrived in the U.S., on March 4, Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office had opened a criminal investigation into Andrew and Tristan Tate. He said in a social media post that he directed his office to work with law enforcement to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the brothers.