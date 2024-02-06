MAUMERE, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano continued to spew towering columns of hot ash high into the air on Friday following the huge eruption that killed nine people and injured dozens of others.

Activity at the volcano on the remote island of Flores, in East Nusa Tenggara province, has increased since Monday’s initial eruption, forcing the authorities on Thursday to expand the danger zone.

The latest activity has seen the largest column of ash so far recorded at 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) high, Hadi Wijaya, the head of the Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation, told a news conference.

Wijaya said volcanic materials, including smoldering rocks, lava and hot, thumb-size fragments of gravel and ash, were thrown up to 8 kilometers from the crater on Friday.

There were no casualties reported from the latest eruption.

The volcano monitoring agency has increased Lewotobi Laki Laki’s alert status to the highest level.

Wijaya said authorities on Thursday expanded the danger zone to a radius of 8 kilometers on the northwest and southwest of the mountain slope as hot clouds of ash “are currently spreading in all directions.”

“We are still evaluating how far the (danger zone) radius should be expanded,” he said.

The volcanic activity has damaged schools and thousands of houses and buildings, including convents, churches and a seminary on the majority-Catholic Island.

Experts at the scene have found craters from rocks falling from the eruptions up to 13 meters (43 feet) wide and 5 meters deep.