Indigenous community: Yakut

Location: Yakutsk, Russia

“When I was a child, we had a lot of snow. We played in it. We made labyrinths with it. Now we don’t have much snow.”

Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26

Indigenous community: Mapuche Huilliche

Location: Huapi Island, Chile

“As a young Mapuche, I denounce the contamination of my home of Ranco Lake in southern Chile. I live on the third largest lake, on an island in the middle of it, and we do not have drinking water.”

Sydney Males, 27

Indigenous community: Kichwa Otavalo

Location: Otavalo, Ecuador

“We have a connection, like an energy, with the lakes, with the water in general. We have a connection with fire, we have a connection with the the air and other things that you in the Occident don't have a connection with. So, we have solutions for climate change.”

Big Wind Carpenter, 31

Indigenous community: Northern Arapaho

Location: Wind River Reservation, United States

“We have been in a drought since I was born. We have been in extreme drought the last 30 years and completely surrounded by wildfires.”

Flora Vano, 39

Indigenous community: Melenasian

Location: Port Vila, Vanuatu

“Sea level rise is eating us up. It threatens our food security, contaminates our water source, infrastructure is destroyed and the increase in gender-based violence goes sky high.”

Puyr dos Santos Tembé, 47

Indigenous community: Tembé

Location: Belem, Brazil

“Think about the Amazon. You have trees and rivers, and then you see the rivers, which are the mode of transport for many people, drying up.”

Mingma Chhiri, 40

Indigenous community: Sherpa

Location: Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal

“As ethnic people in the area, we don’t destroy any natural beauty. We don’t cut trees. We plant them.”

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41

Indigenous community: Mbororo

Location: N’Djamena, Chad

“Right now we are experiencing the biggest floods we have ever had. Two million people have been displaced and thousands are dead.”

Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50

Indigenous community: Huni Kui

Location: Feijo, Brazil

“The main work we do is to raise awareness among people to stop deforestation. But we are also restoring degraded areas by planting trees. And we are working very hard to strengthen the spirituality of our people by restoring the sources of the rivers and repopulating the streams and rivers.

Marynne Rimbao, 42

Indigenous community: Tombekin

Location: Unda village, Papua New Guinea

“My place is located in one of the remotest places in Papua New Guinea, where there are mining activities. Especially when mining activities are involved, my area is being impacted by climate change when it comes to the environment — the land, the water, the resources, the food and forests — that sustains our livelihood.

Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30

Indigenous community: Peul Mbororo

Location: Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad

“The community (of pastoralists) contributes to combatting the effects of climate change. When moving from one place to another, we leave cow dung that allows the soil to be fertilized and the ecosystem to regenerate."

Jackson Michael, 40

Indigenous community: Iban

Location: Borneo, Malaysia

“Heavy rainfall is affecting wildlife. Now the government is making a lot of effort to protect and preserve wildlife.”

