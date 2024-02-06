All sections
WorldNovember 17, 2024

Indigenous peoples, impacted by climate change, raise alarm about the planet at COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — They share stories of rising seas, burning trees, contaminated water and disease. But they also come ready to discuss solutions, sharing work their communities are doing to help confront a major threat to life on Earth: climate change.

RAFIQ MAQBOOL, Associated Press
Members of various Indigenous communities pose for a photo while attending the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. From top left, Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53, of Yakutsk, Russia, Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26, of Huapi Island, Chile, Sydney Males, 27, of Otavalo, Ecuador, Big Wind Carpenter, 31, of Wind River Reservation, United States, Flora Vano, 39, of Port Vila, Vanuatu, Puyr dos Santos Tembe, 47, of Belem, Brazil, Mingma Chhiri, 40, of the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41, of N'Djamena, Chad, Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50, of Feijo, Brazil, Marynne Rimbao, 42, of Unda village, Papua New Guinea, Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30, of the Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad, and Jackson Michael, 40, of the Borneo, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Members of various Indigenous communities pose for a photo while attending the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan. From top left, Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53, of Yakutsk, Russia, Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26, of Huapi Island, Chile, Sydney Males, 27, of Otavalo, Ecuador, Big Wind Carpenter, 31, of Wind River Reservation, United States, Flora Vano, 39, of Port Vila, Vanuatu, Puyr dos Santos Tembe, 47, of Belem, Brazil, Mingma Chhiri, 40, of the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41, of N'Djamena, Chad, Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50, of Feijo, Brazil, Marynne Rimbao, 42, of Unda village, Papua New Guinea, Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30, of the Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad, and Jackson Michael, 40, of the Borneo, Malaysia. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53, of Yakutsk, Russia, from the Yakut community, poses for a photo poses during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53, of Yakutsk, Russia, from the Yakut community, poses for a photo poses during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26, of Huapi Island, Chile, from the Mapuche Huilliche community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26, of Huapi Island, Chile, from the Mapuche Huilliche community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Sydney Males, 27, of Otavalo, Ecuador, from the Kichwa Otavalo community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.(AP Photo /Rafiq Maqbool)
Sydney Males, 27, of Otavalo, Ecuador, from the Kichwa Otavalo community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.(AP Photo /Rafiq Maqbool)
Big Wind Carpenter, 31, of Wind River Reservation, United States, from the Northern Arapaho community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Big Wind Carpenter, 31, of Wind River Reservation, United States, from the Northern Arapaho community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Flora Vano, 39, of Port Vila, Vanuatu, from the Melenasian community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Flora Vano, 39, of Port Vila, Vanuatu, from the Melenasian community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Puyr dos Santos Tembe, 47, of Belem, Brazil, from the Tembe community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Puyr dos Santos Tembe, 47, of Belem, Brazil, from the Tembe community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Mingma Chhiri, 40, of the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal, from the Sherpa community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Mingma Chhiri, 40, of the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal, from the Sherpa community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan.(AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41, of N'Djamena, Chad, from the Mbororo community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41, of N'Djamena, Chad, from the Mbororo community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50, of Feijo, Brazil, from the Huni Kui community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50, of Feijo, Brazil, from the Huni Kui community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Marynne Rimbao, 42, of Unda village, Papua New Guinea, from the Tombekin community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Marynne Rimbao, 42, of Unda village, Papua New Guinea, from the Tombekin community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30, of the Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad, from the Peul Mbororo community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30, of the Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad, from the Peul Mbororo community, poses for a photo during the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Jackson Michael, 40, of the Borneo, Malaysia, from the Iban community, poses for a photo during at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Jackson Michael, 40, of the Borneo, Malaysia, from the Iban community, poses for a photo during at the COP29 U.N. Climate Summit, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. in Baku, Azerbaijan. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

For the many Indigenous peoples who attend the annual U.N. climate talks, this year being held in Azerbaijan, it's a chance to make their voices heard. Their communities are often hard hit by weather extremes that are made worse by climate change. At the same time, traditional practices make many such communities vital in efforts to combat global warming. After all, for thousands of years Indigenous peoples around the world have successfully cared for lands, finding a balance with nature.

The Associated Press asked 12 Indigenous people attending this year’s negotiations to say one thing about how climate change is impacting their community, or how their community is helping to combat climate change. Here are their reflections:

Saina Ekaterina Savvinova, 53

Indigenous community: Yakut

Location: Yakutsk, Russia

“When I was a child, we had a lot of snow. We played in it. We made labyrinths with it. Now we don’t have much snow.”

Antumalen Ayelen Antillanca Urrutia, 26

Indigenous community: Mapuche Huilliche

Location: Huapi Island, Chile

“As a young Mapuche, I denounce the contamination of my home of Ranco Lake in southern Chile. I live on the third largest lake, on an island in the middle of it, and we do not have drinking water.”

Sydney Males, 27

Indigenous community: Kichwa Otavalo

Location: Otavalo, Ecuador

“We have a connection, like an energy, with the lakes, with the water in general. We have a connection with fire, we have a connection with the the air and other things that you in the Occident don't have a connection with. So, we have solutions for climate change.”

Big Wind Carpenter, 31

Indigenous community: Northern Arapaho

Location: Wind River Reservation, United States

“We have been in a drought since I was born. We have been in extreme drought the last 30 years and completely surrounded by wildfires.”

Flora Vano, 39

Indigenous community: Melenasian

Location: Port Vila, Vanuatu

“Sea level rise is eating us up. It threatens our food security, contaminates our water source, infrastructure is destroyed and the increase in gender-based violence goes sky high.”

Puyr dos Santos Tembé, 47

Indigenous community: Tembé

Location: Belem, Brazil

“Think about the Amazon. You have trees and rivers, and then you see the rivers, which are the mode of transport for many people, drying up.”

Mingma Chhiri, 40

Indigenous community: Sherpa

Location: Khumbu Pasanglhamu Municipality District, Nepal

“As ethnic people in the area, we don’t destroy any natural beauty. We don’t cut trees. We plant them.”

Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, 41

Indigenous community: Mbororo

Location: N’Djamena, Chad

“Right now we are experiencing the biggest floods we have ever had. Two million people have been displaced and thousands are dead.”

Ninawa Inu Pereira Nunes, 50

Indigenous community: Huni Kui

Location: Feijo, Brazil

“The main work we do is to raise awareness among people to stop deforestation. But we are also restoring degraded areas by planting trees. And we are working very hard to strengthen the spirituality of our people by restoring the sources of the rivers and repopulating the streams and rivers.

Marynne Rimbao, 42

Indigenous community: Tombekin

Location: Unda village, Papua New Guinea

“My place is located in one of the remotest places in Papua New Guinea, where there are mining activities. Especially when mining activities are involved, my area is being impacted by climate change when it comes to the environment — the land, the water, the resources, the food and forests — that sustains our livelihood.

Didja Tchari Djibrillah, 30

Indigenous community: Peul Mbororo

Location: Mayo-Kebbi East, Chad

“The community (of pastoralists) contributes to combatting the effects of climate change. When moving from one place to another, we leave cow dung that allows the soil to be fertilized and the ecosystem to regenerate."

Jackson Michael, 40

Indigenous community: Iban

Location: Borneo, Malaysia

“Heavy rainfall is affecting wildlife. Now the government is making a lot of effort to protect and preserve wildlife.”

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

