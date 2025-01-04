Indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, who was married to his frequent creative collaborator Aubrey Plaza, has died. He was 47.

Baena was found dead Friday around at a Los Angeles home, according to medical examiner's records. The circumstances were unclear Saturday. The records indicated that the medical examiner's office was investigating and did not include any information on where specifically his body was discovered or the cause of death.

The medical examiner's office said in an email to The Associated Press on Saturday that Baena was pronounced dead at 10:39 a.m. at a residence in the 2100 block of Fern Dell Place in Los Angeles. A full report won't be available until the case is closed, the office said.