All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 26, 2024

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh, architect of economic reforms, dies aged 92

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reform program and a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, has died. He was 92.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets the crowd during an election campaign rally at Khumtai, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Saturday, March 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh greets the crowd during an election campaign rally at Khumtai, in the northeastern Indian state of Assam, Saturday, March 29, 2014. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pays homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File)
FILE - Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh pays homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary in New Delhi, India, Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Indian Prime Minster Manmohan Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Harish Tyagi, Pool, File)
FILE - Indian Prime Minster Manmohan Singh addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Jan. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Harish Tyagi, Pool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, center, pays floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, center, pays floral tributes at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 30, 2014. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the 68th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks during the 68th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2013. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 21, 2014 file photo, outgoing Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh leaves after paying homage to former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 21, 2014 file photo, outgoing Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh leaves after paying homage to former Indian prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, in New Delhi, India. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, center, gestures after a short meeting with the newly elected office bearers of "National Students' Union Of India" (NSUI), who called on him at his residence in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)
FILE - Former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh, center, gestures after a short meeting with the newly elected office bearers of "National Students' Union Of India" (NSUI), who called on him at his residence in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 17, 2015. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reform program and a landmark nuclear deal with the United States, has died. He was 92.

Singh was admitted to New Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences late Thursday after his health deteriorated due to “sudden loss of consciousness at home,” the hospital said in a statement. He was “being treated for age-related medical conditions,” the statement added.

A mild-mannered technocrat, Singh became one of India’s longest-serving prime ministers for 10 years and earned a reputation as a man of great personal integrity. He was chosen to fill the role in 2004 by Sonia Gandhi, the widow of assassinated Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

But his sterling image was tainted by allegations of corruption against his ministers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Singh was elected to a second term as prime minister from 2009-2014 that was clouded by financial scandals and corruption charges over the organization of the 2010 Commonwealth Games. This led to the Congress Party’s crushing defeat in the 2014 national election by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

Singh adopted a low profile after relinquishing the post of prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi, who succeeded Singh in 2014, called him one of India’s “most distinguished leaders” who rose from humble origins and left “a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years.”

“As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people’s lives,” Modi said in a post on social platform X. He called Singh’s interventions in Parliament as a lawmaker “insightful” and said “his wisdom and humility were always visible.”

The hospital said Singh “was brought to the Medical Emergency” at the hospital at 8:06 p.m. “Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 p.m.,” the statement said .

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 26
Holiday shoppers increased spending by 3.8% despite higher p...
WorldDec. 26
Five facts about electric vehicles in 2024
WorldDec. 26
Hwang Dong-hyuk on killing off his 'Squid Game' characters a...
WorldDec. 26
Prayers and tears mark 20 years since the Indian Ocean tsuna...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What is known about a plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 of 67 people on board
WorldDec. 26
What is known about a plane crash in Kazakhstan that killed 38 of 67 people on board
Christmas shooting at Phoenix airport leaves 3 people wounded
WorldDec. 26
Christmas shooting at Phoenix airport leaves 3 people wounded
Why this Mexican American woman played a vital role in the US sacramental peyote trade
WorldDec. 26
Why this Mexican American woman played a vital role in the US sacramental peyote trade
What is the Native American Church and why is peyote sacred to members?
WorldDec. 26
What is the Native American Church and why is peyote sacred to members?
Peyote sacred to Native Americans threatened by psychedelic renaissance and development
WorldDec. 26
Peyote sacred to Native Americans threatened by psychedelic renaissance and development
Trump has pressed for voting changes. GOP majorities in Congress will try to make that happen
WorldDec. 26
Trump has pressed for voting changes. GOP majorities in Congress will try to make that happen
Estonian government to meet as investigators probe interruption of undersea cable
WorldDec. 26
Estonian government to meet as investigators probe interruption of undersea cable
Americans are exhausted by political news. TV ratings and a new AP-NORC poll show they're tuning out
WorldDec. 26
Americans are exhausted by political news. TV ratings and a new AP-NORC poll show they're tuning out
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy