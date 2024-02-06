All sections
WorldOctober 31, 2024

Indians celebrate Diwali by lighting a record number of earthen lamps

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Millions of Indians began celebrating the annual Hindu

BISWAJEET BANERJEE, Associated Press
A record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, creating a new Guinness World Record, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, creating a new Guinness World Record, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
A record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps are lit along the Saryu river during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, creating a new Guinness World Record, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline as a part of Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline as a part of Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline as a part of Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Women shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Women shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Women shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Women shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A boy sells artificial decorative flowers of a crowded market on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A boy sells artificial decorative flowers of a crowded market on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People crowd a market area on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People crowd a market area on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People crowd a market area on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People crowd a market area on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vendor display artificial decorative flowers and wait for customers on the eve of the Diwali festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Vendor display artificial decorative flowers and wait for customers on the eve of the Diwali festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People shops on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People shops on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
People shop on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A woman sells artificial decorative flowers in market on the eve of the Diwali festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
A woman sells artificial decorative flowers in market on the eve of the Diwali festival in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Oct.30,2024. Diwali is one of Hinduism's most important festivals, dedicated to the worship of the goddess of wealth Lakshmi. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline as a part of Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline as a part of Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline as a part of Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Fire crackers and smoke fill the city skyline as a part of Diwali celebrations at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, offers prayers in front of actors playing Hindu god Rama, his wife Sita, and his brothers during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, offers prayers in front of actors playing Hindu god Rama, his wife Sita, and his brothers during Deepotsav celebrations on the eve of Diwali, in Ayodhya, India, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Commuters move on an illuminated road at the Hindu festival of lights Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Commuters move on an illuminated road at the Hindu festival of lights Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Commuters move on an illuminated road ahead of the Hindu festival of lights Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Commuters move on an illuminated road ahead of the Hindu festival of lights Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Girls takes selfie on an illuminated road on the Hindu festival of lights Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
Girls takes selfie on an illuminated road on the Hindu festival of lights Diwali in Ahmedabad, India, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Millions of Indians began celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights, Diwali, by symbolically lighting a record 2.51 million earthen oil lamps at dusk on Wednesday on the banks of the river Saryu in a northern Indian city they believe to be the birthplace of the deity, Lord Ram.

Diwali is the most important festival of the year in India — for the Hindu majority in particular. It is marked by socializing and exchanging gifts with loved ones. Many light earthen oil lamps, candles, and fireworks are set off. In the evening, a special prayer is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring luck and prosperity.

A Guinness World Records team presented a certificate to Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, acknowledging the unprecedented number of oil lamps, exceeding last year's 2.2 million. Drone cameras closely monitored the event.

The celebrations took place within the northern city of Ayodhya where Prime Minister Narendra Modi nine months ago opened a controversial Hindu temple built on the ruins of a historic mosque following a Supreme Court decision, seen as a political win for the populist leader. The establishment of the temple dedicated to Lord Ram fulfilled a long-standing demand by millions of Hindus

On Wednesday, thousands of volunteers lit lamps, called “Diyas” along riverbanks, lanes, fronts, and roofs of homes.

“More than 30,000 volunteers, primarily college students, worked meticulously to maintain the systematic pattern of burning lamps for the prescribed time,” said Dr. Pratibha Goyal, vice-chancellor of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, who coordinated the massive effort.

The earthen lamps lit along 55 riverfront steps of the river Saryu created a captivating display throughout 1.5 kilometers (1 mile). As the lamps remained lit for over five minutes, government spokesperson Shishir Singh said Ayodhya achieved its seventh consecutive world record for the largest display.

Singh said that around 91,000 liters (about 24,000 gallons) of mustard oil were used to light the lamps.

The event transformed Ayodhya into a city of lights amid devotional bhajan singing. A laser show depicting scenes from the epic Ramayana added to the immersive experience and an eco-friendly fireworks show lit the skyline. Traditional decorations, including elaborate arches and grand gateways along the main highways, were in abundance, capturing the festive atmosphere as folk cultural performances drew pilgrims to the streets.

The festival also featured a massive praying ceremony performed by 1,100 priests along riverbanks.

Security was tightened across the city. Paramilitary commandos, bomb detectors, dog squads, face-recognition technology, and real-time monitoring drones were deployed throughout the city, police officer Rajkaran Nayyar said.

Major Hindu festivals like Dussehra and Diwali are associated with mythological tales of Lord Ram extolling the virtues of truth, sacrifice, and ethical governance.

Diwali's main festival celebrations will be held across the country on Thursday.

