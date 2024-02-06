Indiana man pardoned by Trump is fatally shot during a traffic stop

RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana man was fatally shot by a deputy during a traffic stop just days after he was pardoned by President Donald Trump for a misdemeanor related to the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot.

Matthew Huttle, 42, of Hobart was killed Sunday by a Jasper County sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

State police are investigating. They said the deputy tried to arrest Huttle when "an altercation took place between the suspect and the officer, which resulted in the officer firing his weapon and fatally wounding the suspect.

“The investigation also shows that during the traffic stop, the suspect was in possession of a firearm,” state police added.

No other details were released. Authorities didn't say what might have prompted the traffic stop.