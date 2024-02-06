All sections
WorldOctober 2, 2024

Indian soccer team refuses to travel to Iran for game because of security fears

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giants has

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - FIFA presidential candidate Sheik Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain attends an extraordinary FIFA congress in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
FILE - FIFA presidential candidate Sheik Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain attends an extraordinary FIFA congress in Zurich, Switzerland, Feb. 26, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KOLKATA, India (AP) — India’s Mohun Bagan Super Giants has refused to travel to Iran to play Tractor SC in an Asian Champions League Two match scheduled for Wednesday because of the escalating security problems in the country and region.

The Kolkata club asked the Asian Football Confederation to reschedule the match, which was due to take place in the northwestern city of Tabriz. The teams play in the continent’s second-tier competition.

The organization released a statement on Tuesday that said: “The matter will be referred to the relevant AFC Committees with further updates to be communicated in due course.”

In the top-tier Asian Champions League Elite, four-time champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia made it two victories from two with a 5-0 win over Al-Shorta of Iraq.

Marcos Leonardo, signed from Benfica as cover for the injured Neymar, opened the scoring after 11 minutes. Aleksandar Mitrovic made it 2-0 four minutes later. Salem Al-Dawsari, Nasser Al-Dawsari and Mohamed Kanno each scored in the second half.

Elsewhere, Qatar’s Al-Gharafa of Qatar defeated Al-Ain of the United Arab Emirates 4-2.

The 24 teams in the revamped tournament are divided into two groups of 12 — one based in the west and one in the east — with the top eight from each progressing to the round of 16.

In the eastern zone, Gwangju FC of South Korea won a second game in its first appearance in Asia with a 1-0 win at Kawasaki Frontale of Japan. Jasir Asani’s first-half penalty was enough.

Also from South Korea, three-time champion Pohang Steelers recovered from an opening-round loss to beat Shanghai Port 3-0. City rival Shanghai Shenhua lost by the same scoreline to Johor of Malaysia while Thailand’s Buriram United won 2-1 at Australia’s Central Coast Mariners.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

