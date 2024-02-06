All sections
WorldJanuary 16, 2025

Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan is stabbed by an intruder at his home in Mumbai

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attends the trailer launch of his film Tanhaji in Mumbai, India, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)
FILE - Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan attends the trailer launch of his film Tanhaji in Mumbai, India, Nov. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police and forensic officials outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residential building after he was operated for stab injuries following a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Police and forensic officials outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residential building after he was operated for stab injuries following a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police and media personnel outside Lilavati hospital where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery for stab injuries after a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Police and media personnel outside Lilavati hospital where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery for stab injuries after a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Forensic officials stand outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residential building after he was operated for stab injuries following a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Forensic officials stand outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's residential building after he was operated for stab injuries following a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Police personnel stand outside Lilavati hospital where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery for stab injuries after a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Police personnel stand outside Lilavati hospital where Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan underwent surgery for stab injuries after a scuffle with an intruder at his home in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.(AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The residential building that houses the home of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan where he was stabbed following a scuffle with an intruder in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
The residential building that houses the home of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan where he was stabbed following a scuffle with an intruder in Mumbai, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Indian Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in a scuffle with an intruder at his home early Thursday and underwent surgery at a hospital, media reports said.

The 54-year-old actor was taken to the hospital from his home in Mumbai, the country's financial and entertainment capital, where he lives with his movie star wife Kareena Kapoor and two sons.

Two of the six wounds were deep, with one near his spine, the Press Trust of India news agency cited a doctor at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital as saying.

Indian media quoted police as saying the intruder barged into the house at about 2:30 a.m. and fled after stabbing Khan. A female employee at Khan's home was also injured during the attack and was being treated, they said.

Police are investigating and have launched a search for the attacker.

Kapoor, Khan' wife, said in a statement that his family was fine and requested “the media and fans to be patient and not speculate any further as the police is already doing their due investigations.”

Khan, who is also a movie producer, has been featured in about 70 films and television series. He is the son of former Indian cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore.

He won multiple awards for his roles in Hindi cinema, including seven Filmfare Awards. In 2010, he received the Padma Shri, the fourth highest Indian civilian award.

