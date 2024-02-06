All sections
WorldSeptember 22, 2024
India Prime Minister's U.S. visit brings him to New York and celebration of cultural ties
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Indian Prime Minister
AP News, Associated Press
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, top left, waves to the crowd after speaking at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, waves to the crowd after speaking at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi speaks at an event in Uniondale, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, continuing a multiday U.S. visit, addressed a cultural celebration on Long Island Sunday, where he praised the United States' return of nearly 300 antiquities to India and relayed news of his country's dual win at the Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary, to an enthusiastic crowd.

“I just got some very good news," Modi told an estimated 13,000 people inside Nassau Veterans Coliseum for an event billed as a celebration of cultural ties between India and the United States. “In the Chess Olympiad, in both the men’s and women’s tournament, India has won gold medals,” he said to applause in a speech that was translated into English for an online audience.

Modi was reelected in June following a marathon election in which more than 640 million votes were cast over a span of six weeks in the world’s largest democratic exercise.

“This year, 2024, is a very important one for the entire world,” he said. “On the one hand, there are conflicts raging between several countries in the world, there is tension. And on the other, democracy is being celebrated in several countries of the world. India and America are also together in this celebration of democracy.”

Modi's appearance in New York came a day after he attended a summit hosted by President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, for leaders of the so-called Quad that also included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan.

Also Saturday, Modi accepted the return of 297 antiquities spanning thousands of years that had been stolen or trafficked from India. The U.S. has returned nearly 600 such cultural artifacts to India since 2016, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

On Monday, the prime minister is expected to attend a United Nations summit in advance of this week's General Assembly.

Sunday's event was sponsored by the not-for-profit Indo American Community of USA.

