WorldJanuary 26, 2025

India celebrates Republic Day with Indonesian president as chief guest

NEW DELHI (AP) — India celebrated its 76th Republic Day on Sunday with a colorful parade displaying its military might and cultural diversity on a boulevard in the heart of country’s capital. Indonesian president was the guest of honor.

AP News, Associated Press
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Police officers stand in a formation during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Police officers stand in a formation during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Choudhary, center, salutes as an Indian national flag is hoisted during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Choudhary, center, salutes as an Indian national flag is hoisted during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Members of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) march during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Kashmiri students perform during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Kashmiri students perform during India's Republic Day parade in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
An Indian paramilitary soldier guards during India's Republic Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
An Indian paramilitary soldier guards during India's Republic Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Indian paramilitary soldiers guard during India's Republic Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Indian paramilitary soldiers guard during India's Republic Day in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)

Tens of thousands of people lined the road on a cold Sunday morning to watch the long parade to mark the anniversary of the official adoption of India’s Constitution on Jan. 26, 1950, nearly three years after independence from British colonial rule.

Soldiers from India’s military and paramilitary, along with their bands, marched as the country’s leaders and other guests watched. Various floats displayed India’s cultural diversity with one showcasing the Maha Kumbh festival, the ongoing massive Hindu festival touted as the world’s largest religious gathering.

The parade took place on Rajpath Avenue, built by India’s former British rulers and lined by huge lawns, canals and rows of trees. The avenue was redeveloped as part of the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Indian independence and renamed Kartavayapath, or the Boulevard of Duty, in 2022.

Visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto attended the event as the chief guest and was flanked by India’s president and prime minister. A 342-member band and marching contingent from the Indonesian National Armed Forces joined the parade, the first time the ASEAN country's troops have joined any foreign parade.

India traditionally invites foreign leaders to witness the spectacle. French President Emmanuel Macron was the guest of honor last year and former U.S. President Barack Obama in 2015. Ten Southeast Asian leaders watched the parade in 2018.

Sukarno, Indonesia’s first president and the leader of the country’s independence struggle, was the chief guest at India’s first Republic Day celebration in 1950.

Thousands of men and women in colorful costumes played marches, performed traditional dances and pulled motorbike stunts during the 90-minute parade. It also showcased India’s domestically built defense equipment and military systems, including tanks, infantry combat vehicles, radar systems and missile systems.

Some 5,000 artists, carrying traditional props like spears, swords and drums, performed over 40 dance forms from different parts of India in a cultural performance that lasted about 10 minutes. The parade ended with a fly-past by air force fighters, including Rafale jets, transport planes and helicopters.

The parade was broadcast live by television networks. Republic Day parades also took place in state capitals and other cities across India amid massive security arrangements.

In Srinagar, the main city of disputed Kashmir, armed police and soldiers patrolled as regional officials celebrated Republic Day. Hundreds of people braved winter chills to witness the parade amid additional security, with police and soldiers checking vehicles and frisking pedestrians.

India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety. Militants in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989.

Some 70 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan's Darfur region, WHO chief says
WorldJan. 26
Some 70 people killed in attack on hospital in Sudan's Darfur region, WHO chief says
Southern California rain helps firefighters but creates risk of toxic ash runoff
WorldJan. 26
Southern California rain helps firefighters but creates risk of toxic ash runoff
He fought in a separatist rebel group that burned schools. Now he's a teacher emphasizing peace
WorldJan. 26
He fought in a separatist rebel group that burned schools. Now he's a teacher emphasizing peace
North Korea says it tested cruise missile system and vows 'toughest' response to US
WorldJan. 26
North Korea says it tested cruise missile system and vows 'toughest' response to US
Trump ends Biden's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
WorldJan. 26
Trump ends Biden's hold on sending 2,000-pound bombs to Israel
Devastating toll for Gaza's children: Over 13,000 killed and an estimated 25,000 injured, UN says
WorldJan. 25
Devastating toll for Gaza's children: Over 13,000 killed and an estimated 25,000 injured, UN says
More DEI fallout: Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots
WorldJan. 25
More DEI fallout: Air Force scraps course that used videos of Tuskegee Airmen and female WWII pilots
Rain on the way to Southern California will aid firefighters but create a risk of toxic ash runoff
WorldJan. 25
Rain on the way to Southern California will aid firefighters but create a risk of toxic ash runoff
